



Planning Commission to hold public hearing

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Thursday at City Hall, 133 Convention Blvd., to consider the following:

• A large-scale development site plan review application for assembly occupancy use to operate a theater, the Reunion Hall Theater, in the historic high school auditorium, 125 Oak St.

• A preliminary plat and development plan application for a new 4-lot single-family residential subdivision, Bella Vita Subdivision, at 2357 Higdon Ferry Road.

• 112 Bluestone Court, a large-scale development site plan review for relocation of the Hot Springs Gymnastics business due to classification as an assembly occupancy.

• A planned site plan amendment application for a proposed RV park at 360 Lakeland Drive.

• A zoning change request from R-3 to C-4 for split-zoned property at the corner of Airport and Weston roads.

The lobby of City Hall will be used as overflow, as needed. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the city's YouTube channel, http://www.youtube.com/cityofhotsprings, and City12 Resort TV will air it live at 6 p.m.

Intersection closed for utility installation

The intersection of West St. Louis and Main streets will be intermittently closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays until Friday, Jan. 20, for bypass operations and utility installation.

Detour signs and barricades will be in place, and motorists will be detoured to Richard and South Patterson streets.

Pavement repairs close part of Central

The outside southbound lane of Central Avenue, near the Henderson Street intersection, will be closed daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Thursday for pavement repairs.

Detour signs, barricades and flaggers will be in place, and motorists are asked to use caution in the area.



