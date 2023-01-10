NWA outdoor briefs: Lake Fayetteville reopens

Team notches Polar Bear win

Ronnie Davidson and Kirk McClelland won the annual Polar Bear bass tournament held Jan. 1 out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake. Their five-fish tournament limit weighed 17.06 pounds. A field of 69 boats competed in the event.

Gordon Harriman and Tim Clark were second with five bass at 15.19 pounds. Steven Meador and Mike Hubbard placed third with five bass at 15.02 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Jared Gobel, Slade Wilson, 14.63; fifth, Casey Ogle, Paul Williams, 14.59; sixth, Skylar Shockley, Bill Jones, 14.38; seventh, Zach Zajicek (fished solo), 13.41; eighth, Jason Sandidge, Scotty Parsons, 12.99; ninth, Mason Paris, Brian Rusher, 12.87; 10th, Jay Nice, Jeremy Bowman, 12.83.

Walk visits Civil War battlefield

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk Saturday at Pea Ridge National Military Park. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the park visitor's center, 15930 U.S. 62 East, Garfield. Participants may choose a 5- or 10-kilometer walk.

The walk is on the paved tour road over generally rolling terrain. Signs describing the events of the Battle of Pea Ridge are scattered along various stops along the trail. Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Lake Fayetteville reopens

Lake Fayetteville will reopen Saturday after its temporary seasonal closure. Annual city fishing permits for the lake may be purchased at the marina.

Foundation readies youth camps

Registration is open for Peel Compton Foundation spring and summer camps for youths at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, Quiver Archery Range and Osage Park in Bentonville.

Camps are available for youths ages 8 through 16 and range from $175 to $250 for the week. Visit peelcompton.org for details and registration.

Race tests trail mettle

Registration is open for the second annual Noon2Moon endurance mountain bike race May 6 at Coler Mountain Bike Preserve in Bentonville.

Riders can sign up for 6- or 12-hour team or solo races that take place at the preserve. The 12 -hour race starts at 8 a.m. and the 6-hour race begins at noon. A new corporate challenge has been added with business teammates competing against other local companies.

Spectators can watch the race from the start and finish area. Vendors will be on site during the races. Visit noon2moonrace.com for information and registration.

Corps offers cool camping

Winter camping is offered at Beaver Lake through March. Campsites are available at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks. Camping on the White River below Beaver Dam is available at Dam Site River park.

Visit www.recreation.gov to reserve a site or call (877) 444-6777. For questions call the Beaver Lake project office of the Army Corps of Engineers at (479) 636-1210.



