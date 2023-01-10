Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 10, 1923

ROGERS -- The Ozark Fruit Growers' Association, a co-operative marketing organization with headquarters here, handled a total of 2,504 cars of fruits and vegetables during 1922. Gross returns from the sales amounted to $2,174,494.04. The shipments were divided as follows: 1,950 cars of strawberries: 336 cars tomatoes, cabbage and mixed vegetables, 131 cars grapes, 13 cars apples, 52 cars peaches and 20 cars sweet potatoes.

50 years ago

Jan. 10, 1973

• Forrest City and the surrounding area have experienced 50 cases of measles since early December, according to Dr. Stephen Felts, an assistant epidemiologist in the state Health Department's Division of Communicable Diseases. The first case, reported by Dr. Patricia Davis of Forrest City, instigated an investigation by the state Health Department that resulted in the establishment of two immunization clinics at which 850 children received combined measles and rubella vaccine January 5. The outbreak is of "red measles" or rubella, a severe 10-day variety that may cause secondary pneumonia, ear damage or permanent brain damage. Until this outbreak, only 13 cases had been reported in the state in 1972.

25 years ago

Jan. 10, 1998

FAYETTEVILLE -- Tyson Foods Inc. of Springdale completed its $1 billion acquisition of Rogers-based Hudson Foods Inc. Friday after Hudson shareholders approved the deal. Ninety-nine percent of the more than 110 million votes cast favored the sale. Hudson executives held 83 percent of the voting stock. Hudson's stock was traded for the last time Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. Tyson's stock closed Friday at $20.06, up 50 cents. Hudson stockholders will receive $8.40 and six-tenths of a Tyson share for each of their Hudson shares, bringing the projected payments for Tyson to $257 million in cash and $393 million in stock. The cost of the deal also includes $373 million in debt inherited from Hudson, bringing the total to $1.02 billion. Wayne Britt, Tyson's chief financial officer, said the company will be left with a 54 percent leverage -- the ratio of debt to capital -- which he described as "a very comfortable level." ... Tyson's largest acquisition solidifies its position as the biggest U.S. poultry processor, giving the Springdale company a 27 percent share of the domestic market with estimated sales of $8 billion.

10 years ago

Jan. 10, 2013

• Nyla, the Little Rock Zoo's oldest lion, has died. She was 20. Zoo officials announced the lioness's death Thursday in a news release, stating that staff discovered her early Wednesday morning. Preliminarily necropsy results showed that she died of liver cancer. Nyla was donated from Missouri's Dickerson Park Zoo in 2000 along with another female lion named Sydney. The lionesses began sharing their exhibit with a male lion, Bakari, in 2008. "Nyla was a special lion and we will miss her dearly," said Zoo Director Mike Blakely in the release.