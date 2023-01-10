OTHERS SAY: What’s behind the exodus from Cuba?

The Miami Herald

More than 500 Cubans arrived in South Florida during the holiday weekend in makeshift, largely motorless boats. Most drifted up in the Florida Keys and at Dry Tortugas National Park, some 70 miles from Key West.

Which raises a good question: What is happening in Cuba to cause this newest mass exodus? These flurries are often a preamble to an onslaught--and the Biden administration best pay close attention.

Traditionally, and historically, these exoduses from Cuba to Florida, which have existed since Fidel Castro's 1959 revolution, are good indicators of what is happening on the island.

The exoduses are usually fueled by the same components: heightened political persecution by a government trying to hold on to power; dire economic times; and a worsening shortage of essential goods, which creates desperation and a pressure-cooker effect. Since the early days of the Cuban Revolution, the government has consistently relieved that pressure by letting the hungry and the discontented leave the country. Operation Pedro Pan, Camarioca boatlift, the Freedom Flights, Mariel and the 1992 Cuban Rafter Crisis--all were products of these conditions.

There could be another factor driving this movement: political blackmail by the Cuban regime to force the U.S. to loosen sanctions on the island--or continue to face this illegal flood of humanity.

From Florida-centric experience, we recommend that the Biden administration pay close attention to this growing, unchecked migration from Cuba to Florida. We fear it might be the beginning of something much bigger and more challenging to hold back.

Mariel Boatlift ring a bell?