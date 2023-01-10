Picking jury starts in Barnett riot trial

WASHINGTON — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Gravette man charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. The process will continue Tuesday morning.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, 62, faces eight charges in connection with the riot. He gained worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.

Barnett faces enhanced charges for entering the Capitol with a dangerous or deadly weapon — a ZAP Hike ’n Strike Hiking Staff that Barnett purchased at Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot. Prosecutors say the stun gun was advertised as being capable of delivering a 950,000-volt shock.

The Capitol riot was an attempt by at least some people in the crowd to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and stop Congress from counting the electoral votes for Joe Biden’s win over then-President Donald Trump.

Twenty-six potential jurors were “qualified” during the process on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper said he wants 35 potential jurors to be “qualified” before each side gets to remove a a certain number of them before opening arguments.

The qualification process involved the judge asking a variety of questions, including whether potential jurors had seen the photo of Barnett with his foot on the desk, and what their feelings were regarding that picture.

Many potential jurors said they had seen the photo, but they didn’t recognize Barnett’s name. Several said they followed news coverage of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and perhaps for a few days afterwards, but not since then.

Various potential jurors said the events of Jan. 6, 2021, were “horrible” or “terrible.” Some used the word “insurrection,” and Bradford L. Geyer, one of Barnett’s attorneys, asked the judge to disqualify jurors who did so.

Such language, however, didn’t automatically disqualify a potential juror. Neither did remembering the photo of Barnett with his foot on the desk.

Potential jurors had filled out questionnaires before the trial. If they answered yes to certain questions, Judge Cooper inquired further in court on Monday. Besides questions about the desk, Cooper asked potential jurors if they had friends or relatives in law enforcement and whether they followed news about the U.S. House of Representatives’ select committee to investigate the Capitol riot.

Attorneys for both sides were allowed to question potential jurors and to object to specific potential jurors, if they wished.

Federal prosecutors asked potential jurors if they could put aside the overall events of Jan. 6, 2021, and judge Barnett specifically on the charges against him and him alone.

There were about 65 people in the potential jury pool at the beginning of the day Monday.

The judge disqualified nine of them for various reasons during court on Monday. Some had medical issues or travel plans or were deemed too close to the case. One woman was disqualified after telling the judge she had worked as an interpreter for the FBI.

Three FBI agents are expected to testify in the trial.

When court recessed for lunch, Barnett and his attorneys headed for the cafeteria in the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse annex, as did federal prosecutors. The U.S. Capitol, which is one block away, is visible from the cafeteria windows.

On Dec. 21, the government filed a superseding indictment adding the eighth charge against Barnett: “civil disorder” under 18 U.S.C. § 231(a)(3).

The new indictment indicated that Barnett impeded or otherwise interfered with a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

Federal prosecutors said the civil disorder charge stems from Barnett’s conduct in the Capitol Rotunda, where he confronted a police officer because he had left his American flag in Pelosi’s office and he wanted it back.

Barnett’s attorneys filed a motion asking the judge to dismiss the new charge, but he hadn’t done so as of Monday night.

Barnett faces the following charges: 18:231(a)(3); Civil Disorder 18:1512(c)(2) and 2; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting 18:1752(a)(1) and (b)(1)(A); Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon 18:1752(a)(2) and (b)(1)(A); Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon 40:5104(e)(2)(C); Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in the Capitol Building 40:5104(e)(2)(D); Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building 40:5104(e)(2)(G); Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building 18:641; Theft of Government Property



