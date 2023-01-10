Police searching for homicide suspect after Springdale stabbing





SPRINGDALE -- Police are looking for a suspect in a homicide that occurred Monday at the Woodspring Suites in Springdale, according to a Police Department news release.

The release states that officers responded to a 911 call at 4397 Dixie Industrial, room 409 around 5:00 p.m. where they found Joshua Garcia, 40, with a stab wound to his chest. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to the news release.

One other person was in the room when officers arrived who was identified as Make Lanje, 42, according to release. She was taken to the Springdale Police Department for questioning.

Police identified another woman, Mammi Ejmi, 18, as a suspect after questioning Lanje, the news release states.

According to police, this was an isolated incident and all parties involved knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

If anyone knows anything about this please call the police department at (479)-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479- 750-8139. You may also text or call our new tip line at (479)-317-0158.



