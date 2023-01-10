Political recycling

Socialism has resurfaced in Wisconsin, where new year's playoff aspirations, like the cheese, has been curdled.

The newest Wisconsin Legislature was sworn in last week, and includes a pair of self-avowed socialists. Milwaukee Reps. Ryan Clancy and Darrin Madison hope to revive, if on a limited scale, socialism's American heyday of the early 20th century. That's when everybody looked for the union label, and few understood what horrors would be brought about in socialist countries around the globe.

Milwaukee may be best known for beer and '70s sitcoms, but the blue-collar cradle of PBR also was an epicenter for American socialism a century ago.

In 1910, Milwaukee sent the first Socialist to the U.S. Congress and became the first major American city with a Socialist mayor. (Emil Seidel went on to run for vice president on the Socialist ticket.)

The city has elected three Socialist mayors, one of which--Daniel Hoan--served from 1916 to 1940. Twenty-four years.

The third, Frank Zeidler, left office in 1960 after serving for three terms. The Wisconsin legislature saw its first Socialist member as early as 1878, and the assembly's first Socialist caucus enjoyed its highest level of influence between 1917 and 1935, according to the AP and the Legislative Reference Bureau.

Milwaukee's populist Socialist mayors and their counterparts in the state assembly were known as "sewer socialists" for their emphasis on issues like infrastructure and public health, and often were at odds with the revolutionary mindset of the era's Socialist Party of America. (Reps. Madison and Clancy want to revive that sewer Socialism and focus on "unsexy" issues like prisons and access to child care, the AP reports.)

And in a move symbolic of socialism's renowned "generosity," Reps. Clancy and Madison have promised to "caucus" with fellow Democrats in that state's legislature.

Political discourse is finite. Ultimately, the same sets of ideas and theories are adopted, discounted and then recycled in new packaging. Like Bernie Sanders.

Luckily for Wisconsin as a whole, two state reps in this "caucus" probably have the same pull in Wisconsin government as two Chicago Bears fans.