Prosecutor seeks death penalty for Madison County man accused of killing father, mother





HUNTSVILLE -- Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against a Madison County man accused of shooting his mother, father and uncle, leaving two of them dead.

Samuel Oliver Simmons, 46, is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted capital murder. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Madison County Sheriff's deputies responded about 5:30 a.m. May 1, 2021, to a home at 1641 Madison 5675, just off Arkansas 23, south of Huntsville and found Richard Simmons Jr., 67, Mark Lee Simmons, 66, and Richard Simmons' wife, Mary Marlene Simmons, 65, all had been shot multiple times.

Mark Simmons and Mary Simmons were both dead at the scene, according to police.

Richard Simmons survived.

In a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty against Simmons at trial, Matt Durrett, prosecuting attorney, wrote the aggravating factors in the case include knowingly causing the death of more than one person in the same criminal episode and the killings were done in an especially depraved manner.

Samuel Simmons is the son of Richard and Mary Simmons. He lived at the same address as his parents and uncle.

Samuel Simmons was later arrested near Huntsville by an Arkansas State Police trooper.

He is being held at the Washington County Jail with no bond set while awaiting trial.

Capital murder, if convicted, is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.



