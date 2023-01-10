Public input dates set on zoning plans





The Capitol Zoning District Commission has scheduled meetings for the public to comment on the Capitol Area Master Plan and Mansion Area Master Plan.

A session on the Capitol Area Master Plan will be at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23. A meeting about the Mansion Area Master Plan is set for 5:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Both meetings will be in the Diamond Conference Room at the Division of Arkansas Heritage Headquarters, 1100 North St., Little Rock. Refreshments will be provided.

The Walker Collaborative consulting firm has been hired to help update the master plans. Representatives from the consulting firm will attend the meetings.

More information is available by emailing capitol.zoning@arkansas.gov or phoning (501) 324-9630.

The Capitol Zoning District Commission exists to promote reinvestment in and protect the unique character of the neighborhoods surrounding the state Capitol and the Governor's Mansion by acting as a special planning and historic preservation commission.



