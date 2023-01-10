Shepherd chosen for third term as House speaker; Hester assumes Senate president pro tempore duties

Arkansas' 94th General Assembly kicked off its regular session Monday with the House of Representatives electing House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado, to an unprecedented third term leading the chamber and the Senate reaffirming its vote in November to elect Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, as the Senate president pro tempore.

House members voted 97-1 to elect Shepherd as speaker with state Rep. Hope Hendren Duke, a first-term Republican from Gravette, dissenting.

"My constituents have indicated to me they would like to see other members share the responsibilities and leadership in the House," Duke said Monday night in a written statement. "Speaker Shepherd has been very kind to me and I commend him on putting the votes on the board today. I look forward to a good session with his leadership."

The Senate voted by acclamation to elect Hester as Senate president pro tempore.

He told senators that prison and education reform will be on the agenda of the Republican-dominated Legislature in this year's regular session.

"The good news is not one of us in this room is OK with a third of students reading at grade level," Hester said in brief remarks to the Senate after state Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker swore him into office.

"No one in this room is OK with violent, repeat offenders walking our streets," he said. "No one in this room is OK with our county jails being over capacity. No one in this room should pay any more taxes than they currently have to pay, so today we officially begin the debate of how we are going to overcome these challenges in this session."

Hester said the state has almost $3 billion in reserves in part as a result of former Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, watching the state budget and spending. Hickey is a retired banker.

"Thanks to Sen. Hickey's leadership and Sen. Dismang's leadership we are sitting today with options in front of us," he said.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, is co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee. Hickey is chairman of the Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee.

Hester said all 35 senators "will feel out of the loop at some point during the session" and, when they feel out of the loop, they should reach out to leadership, committee chairs and senior members and ask questions.

"You will be in the loop as much as you are willing to work hard and put your time into it," he said.





"In the very near future, it is likely you are going to feel like you are the target of some grand plan to take advantage of you by another member, or by leadership, or by the House or by the governor," Hester said. "It is better to attribute these actions to unintended negligence by someone in that process rather than a grand design. Do your best to assume positive intent from your colleagues."

He said a former state representative said that "if you keep score of everybody that does you wrong during the session, by the end of the session all 134 or 135 names will be on that list."

"So members, it is miserable, if you are miserable," Hester said. "So that's why I ask you ... to be quick to forget, do your best to assume positives in all your colleagues, and we are going to have a great session.

"So enjoy your families today, let's get Sarah Huckabee Sanders sworn in tomorrow and go to work."

On Monday, state lawmakers in the House and Senate were sworn into office, including 40 state lawmakers who didn't serve in the Legislature two years ago. The Senate includes 29 Republicans and six Democrats. The House includes 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats.

Sanders, the Republican governor-elect, and six other state constitutional officers are scheduled to be sworn into office this morning before Sanders speaks to the Legislature in the House chamber and in her inaugural address on the Capitol steps.

In the state House of Representatives, Shepherd started his remarks with a joke by thanking the House for reelecting him as the speaker "on the first and not on the 15th ballot."

That's a quip aimed at Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, who was elected speaker of the U.S. House on the 15th ballot Saturday morning.

"This body prides itself on not reflecting D.C. politics, and we're off to a great start once again," Shepherd said.

He evoked former President Ronald Reagan, saying the optimism from the 40th U.S. president should help guide state lawmakers as they take on the challenges the state faces as it emerges from the covid-19 pandemic.

"And we do have a great deal of challenges before us," Shepherd said. "Businesses need more workers, hospitals more nurses, schools more teachers and public safety must be prioritized, but I believe in the American spirit that Reagan talked about four decades ago can help solve the issues of today."

He said the makeup of the 100-member House is younger than in previous years, with 20 of the House's members 40 or younger.

Shepherd put the age of the youngest House members in "pop culture" terms, saying "that means 20% of the House was born after [Muhammad] Ali's last fight, born after Bear Bryant coached his last game and after E.T. phoned home."

"A new generation is taking on a larger role in leadership," he said.

"They bring new ideas shaped by our fast-changing world," Shepherd said. "Conversely, we have members who have been serving in this body for over a decade. They bring new ideas as well, shaped by wisdom that comes with years, and by now their extensive knowledge about the inner-workings of government."

Shepherd was first elected as House speaker in June of 2018, succeeding fellow Republican Jeremy Gillam of Judsonia, who resigned from office to take a position at the University of Central Arkansas as the director of governmental affairs and external relations.

He was sworn in on Monday by his father, federal Judge Bobby Shepherd.

A group of 47 Republican lawmakers signed a letter Friday asking Shepherd to exclude Democrats from leadership positions on the House committees, saying "winning elections comes with responsibility and the authority to govern."

Shepherd on Monday appointed state Rep. Mark Perry, D-Jacksonville, as vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs and Rep. Milton Nicks Jr., D-Marion, as vice chairman of the House Committee on City, County and Local Affairs.

At a news conference, Shepherd said he saw the letter as a "Republican Caucus issue" and that he was "always very hesitant to get into caucus issues in this type of forum."

"Ultimately I try to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of the House and the people of Arkansas," he said.

"I think clearly I've demonstrated that when it comes to vice chairs on standing committees and select committees that there is value [in appointing minority party leaders]," Shepherd said.

He emphasized he was a "proud Republican" and noted he had served as a Republican state representative when the party was in the minority in the Legislature.

"One of things I love about the House, why I've been here for 12 years, is the fact that it's remarkable to me that 100 folks from all across the state of all different backgrounds can come together and even we can disagree and, though there can be days where we're fighting like crazy, that ultimately we can come together and we can find consensus on the issues that matter to the people of Arkansas," Shepherd said.

Sanders has signaled that her top priority is education.

Last week, she said she wants to combine teacher pay raises with her Arkansas LEARNS plan prioritizing increasing literacy, empowering parents, holding educators accountable, improving student readiness, expanding high-speed internet and school safety into one education bill.

Sanders said "I do think that we can do a better job of letting some funding follow the student [with] things like education savings accounts, stuff like that," but that parents of students attending private schools or who are home-schooled wouldn't necessarily get the same amount as the state provides to the public schools for students, and that could be phased in.

On Monday, Shepherd appointed state Rep. Brian Evans, R-Cabot, as chairman of the House Education Committee, to succeed Rep. Bruce Cozart, R-Hot Springs.

Evans said in an interview he has not seen any specific proposal from the governor-elect. He said he knows that Sanders' staff is working on drafting an education bill that could cover everything from increasing teacher pay to school choice.

"I think both committees are on standby and are eager to see what this proposal will look like," Evans said, referring to the House and Senate education committees.

The Senate and House education committees have recommended $4,000 teacher pay raises in their respective educational adequacy recommendations and increasing the annual minimum teacher salary from $36,000 to $40,000 a year.

The House committee's proposal calls for the salary increases to begin before the end of fiscal 2023, while the Senate committee's proposal recommends waiting until fiscal 2024.

The Senate committee's proposal also calls for merit pay raises under which districts could pay more for teachers who specialize in a needed subject such as physics or incentivize teachers to stay in the classroom rather than move into higher-paying administrative jobs.

Hester told reporters "I expect to see some sort of teacher pay raise in the education bill."

He said he doesn't know what the size of the teacher pay raise will be, but "our goal is for better education and if we are going to put more money in for something, there is probably going to be some accountability with it."

Hester said each senator "will love some stuff" and "hate some stuff" in the education bill, "but the reality is that we all got to understand it is focused on the student first."

Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, said in an interview that "I wish we would split the issues up" in the education bill.

"There are some issues like raising teacher pay that not only I am 100% for, it is long overdue," he said.

"Also literacy in Arkansas is something that we can all get behind and work on," Tucker said. "But the public tax dollar, that needs to be accountable to the public in my opinion, and any place that those dollars go it needs to be as transparent as our traditional school districts."









