State treasury earns nearly $100M in first six months of fiscal 2023

The state treasury earned nearly $100 million in the first six months of fiscal year 2023 that started July 1, state Treasurer Dennis Milligan announced Monday.

The state treasury's investment portfolio totaled $9.5 billion as of Dec. 31, said Milligan spokeswoman Stacy Peterson.

"We earned $99.7 million from July 1 through December 31, 2022, and are on pace to exceed the highest fiscal year recorded in state treasury history," Milligan said in a news release on Monday prior to his swearing in today as state auditor and the swearing in of state Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, as state treasurer.

"The highest investment receipts recorded, dating back to 2005, which is as far back as treasury records go, was $116.9 million in fiscal 2019," said Milligan, a Benton Republican who has served as the state treasurer since January 2015.

The treasury's $99.7 million in interest earnings during the first six months of fiscal 2023 compares to interest earnings of $53.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2019, $46.1 million in the first six months of fiscal 2020, $15.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021 and $27.5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, said Peterson.

The increased interest earnings are from higher interest rates, a larger investment portfolio and to active management of the portfolio via continual monitoring of the fixed income market, she said.

The state treasury's investment portfolio has increased in size because of a variety of factors, including higher than expected sales tax revenue, federal coronavirus relief funds that haven't been used by the state yet, and interest earned on the investment portfolio, Milligan said in November.

Milligan said Monday the total interest earnings under his administration is $603.7 million, and he credited increasing interest rates and a highly-focused investment team for the record-high receipts.

"My investment team watches the fixed income market consistently and is able to make calculated decisions with regard to bond quality and duration," he said.

Last month, Lowery said key employees in the treasurer's office who are being retained include Robert Romanik and Stephen Pulley as senior investment managers, Autumn Sanson as chief compliance officer for the treasury and state Board of Finance, and Director of Investment Accounting Steven Kilgore, who will work with Holly Beaver in a newly created internal investment audit function.