Stuttgart event spotlights area boxers





All roads led to the Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart on Saturday afternoon for the first Showdown in Sugatown boxing event hosted by Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Boxing Club, a nonprofit organization established in May 2022.

Sanctioned under USA Boxing with inspiration and mentorship from Coach Albert Brewer of Pine Bluff's Gloves Not Guns, Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns attracted more than 300 spectators to its first big show.

With 17 scheduled bouts, the afternoon was filled with action-packed matches. Boxers traveled from Oklahoma, Monticello, Pine Bluff and Springdale, just to name a few. Stuttgart boxers, some who were competing for the first time, included Anthony Graves, 14; Trevor Diaz, 16; Christian Reyes, 16; Tristan Robinson, 15; Adison Hughes 16; and Raymo' ne Tillman, 18.

Traveling from Pine Bluff to Stuttgart, which is affectionately known as "Sugatown" by removing the letters "r" and "t" from the city's name, was James Johnson, 9, of Pine Bluff's Azeez Boxing Club. The tiny but mighty boxer put in some powerful punches, winning his bout in the Pee Wee division's 60-pound weight class against Ryder Draper, 9, of Oklahoma.

Stuttgart's Gloves Not Guns also brought home the gold in two divisions, with Robinson winning his first bout against Maxwell Dollarhyde, 14, of Defender's Boxing Club in the intermediate division's 150-pound weight class and Diaz winning against Gavin Tubbs, 15, of Augusta Boxing Club in the junior novice 176-plus weight class, improving his record to 3-1.

Both victories were determined by the referee, who stopped the contest , similar to a technical knockout. According to officials, a stoppage is declared when the referee decides during a round that a fighter cannot safely continue the match for any reason.

From the smallest boxer to the senior male novices in their 30s going blow-for-blow, spectators were not disappointed.

"These young men did amazing," Tabitha Hendrix said. "This was such an entertaining event and I can't wait to see the next one."

"I have to say, this was a well-organized show," Chad Sanders said. "I'm looking forward to the next Showdown in Sugatown."

Similar sentiments were shared through the night from those in attendance, the boxers and coaches.

"We really didn't know what to expect as far as support," said Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns President Jalicia Wyatt. "The community really displayed their love and support for our organization when they walked through those doors at the Grand Prairie Center."

Wyatt said she ordered several hundred wristbands, and though official attendance numbers have not been calculated yet, she ran out of them, having to use an alternative color designated for staff.

"I was elated because everything went as planned," she said. "I am so proud of our boxers and can't thank our supporters enough."

Because the program was new, many didn't know what to expect and some even had their doubts, according to Wyatt, but she said she and her team stayed the course and remained focused on what was important -- the youths.

The coaching staff for Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns consists of former professional mixed martial arts fighter Dr. Seth Kleinbeck, Stuttgart Police Department and Stuttgart School District school resource officer Sgt. Paul Colvin, who also is the boxing club's program coordinator, and community fitness and strength and conditioning coach Vincent White.

"Everyone from our coaches to our board members are volunteers," Wyatt said. "I am really appreciative of them and their time spent with the program. They believed in the vision and how it would benefit our young people."

Wyatt said the boxing club also has a mentoring component that includes life skills and discipline while giving the youths and the community something new to be involved in.

Growing up as a boxer herself, Wyatt understands the importance of the program.

"I have trained in Pine Bluff with the original Gloves Not Guns," she said. "That's where I got my experience for boxing and fell in love with it."

Colvin said he was familiar with the program in Pine Bluff and when he was approached with the challenge of bringing the program to Stuttgart, he was all in.

"There was a meeting with Albert Brewer, assistant Stuttgart chief of police at the time Michael Smith and Meekins Middle School Principal Matt Euler," Colvin said. "To look back and to see everything come to fruition is a blessing."

Colvin said juvenile activity does exist, and the boxing program aims to prevent and divert young people from crime and exclusion. He said he has seen positive behavioral changes in some of the participants, as well as success in the classroom.

Colvin said support has also been shown by Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala, who welcomed guests to the event Saturday in the boxing ring. He also said County Judge Thomas Eddie Best and the Arkansas County Quorum Court members have supported their efforts.

The Quorum Court recently approved the purchase of the former Suzuki building in Stuttgart on Michigan Street that will act as a community enrichment center in the near future and house the boxing club as one of the many resources and programs that will be offered.

Colvin said they have several dozen boys and girls registered in the program but not all choose to compete.

"Some come to release stress and to become more sociable," he said.

Though the building is not ready for full occupancy with volunteer-based maintenance, the boxing club moved in late fall of 2022 where it has a practice ring set up.

"We were practicing at the school gym during the summer but once school started and basketball practices were set to begin, we knew we would need a place to go," Colvin said. "We needed a permanent home and are thankful that the judge has allowed us to operate our program in their building permanently."





Colvin said boys and girls ages 8 to 17 can participate in the boxing program, but plans are being considered to expand to the adult league.

"This program is designed to build positive relationships while creating community cohesion and that proved to be true on Saturday," he said.

Colvin said hosting the event in Stuttgart not only allowed them to showcase their local talent but it also allowed the community of Stuttgart to be showcased as well.

"Sure we are known as the rice and duck capital of the world, but we also have so much more to offer," Colvin said. "We also were able to bring some extra revenue to the city with so many out-of-towners staying in our hotels, eating at our restaurants and shopping at our stores."

Wyatt said the club's first event was a success thanks to its many sponsors and donations. She said that although she and Colvin are seen as the face of the organization, there are several volunteers in the background making things happen.

To name a few, there are Fonda Scherm, secretary; Cynthia McCoy, treasurer; and board members Oscar London, Misti Coker, Charles Leech, Dewitt Chief of Police Steven Bobo, Matt Euler and James O'Neal.

"Skylar Dickson also volunteers his time with us coaching and Lawrence McCoy also lends a helping hand," Colvin added.

Sponsors for the Showdown in Sugatown included Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, The Grand Prairie Center, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Konecny Insurance Service, Wayside Ministries Church and BRM Offroad Graphics.





Donors included Stuttgart Termite & Pest Control, Scheme Farms, Grand Avenue United Women in Faith, Diane Ferguson, Jane Ferguson, O'Neal, the Arkansas County Juvenile Department, Edward Jones/David Leech, the Community Organization for Drug Education, the Stuttgart Rotary Club and the Stuttgart Advertising & Promotion Commission.

"We are forever grateful to everyone, from our sponsors, the donations to the parents, volunteers and the support from the community," Colvin said. "The future of our young people is important and we all have a common goal to pour into these kids and encourage a better and brighter road to their success."

To learn more about Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns, go to www.facebook.com/stuttgartgngboxingclub.

If you would like to donate or become a sponsor, call (870) 717-0020 or email Jalicia Wyatt at stuttgartgngboxingclub@yahoo.com.

Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Coach Seth Kleinbeck (right) celebrates the win with boxer Trevor Diaz (left.) Behind them are Coach Vincent White (left) club President Jalicia Wyatt, and Paul Colvin, program coordinator. (Special to the Commercial/Hollee Davis)



Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Anthony Graves, 14, delivers a right hook in his first bout and victory over Kole Cansler, 14, of Augusta Boxing Club. (Special to the Commercial/Hollee Davis)



James Johnson (right) 9, of Pine Bluff's Azeez Boxing Club attempts a jab at Ryder Draper, 9, of Oklahoma during his win in the Pee Wee division. (Special to the Commercial/Hollee Davis)











