Super Quiz: Worthy Words

1. "Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your --------."
2. "Hope springs eternal in the human ------------."
3. "I wandered lonely as a ----------."
4. "The most wasted of all days is the one without ----------------."
5. "To err is human; to forgive ------------."
6. "The decline of literature indicates the decline of a ------------."
7. "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to ----------."
8. "Poetry is to prose as dancing is to --------------."
9. "Not all those who wander are --------."
ANSWERS:
1. Ears
2. Breast
3. Cloud
4. Laughter
5. Divine
6. Nation
7. Yield
8. Walking
9. Lost