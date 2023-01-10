Super Quiz: Worthy Words

1. "Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your --------."

2. "Hope springs eternal in the human ------------."

3. "I wandered lonely as a ----------."

4. "The most wasted of all days is the one without ----------------."

5. "To err is human; to forgive ------------."

6. "The decline of literature indicates the decline of a ------------."

7. "To strive, to seek, to find, and not to ----------."

8. "Poetry is to prose as dancing is to --------------."

9. "Not all those who wander are --------."

ANSWERS:

1. Ears

2. Breast

3. Cloud

4. Laughter

5. Divine

6. Nation

7. Yield

8. Walking

9. Lost