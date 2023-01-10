Sections
Text of executive orders, addresses made by Sanders on 1st day of office

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:22 p.m.
Arkansas Gov.-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders takes the oath of the office administered by 8th Circuit Court judge Brian Miller on the steps of the Arkansas Capitol with husband Bryan and children Huck, Scarlett and George, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP/Will Newton)

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a series of executive orders Tuesday, taking aim at new government hiring, new government regulation and what she called the "political indoctrination of Arkansas school children.”

The executive orders, which Sanders signed hours after taking her oath of office, were titled:

An executive order to institute an immediate hiring and promotion freeze 

An executive order to reduce government rules and regulations

An executive order to limit government overreach, reduce bureaucracy and review previous executive orders

An executive order to protect taxpayers and reduce waste in the Department of Commerce Division of Workforce Services Unemployment Insurance Program

An executive order to prohibit indoctrination and Critical Race Theory in schools

An executive order to protect state information and communications technology from the influence of the adversarial foreign governments

An executive order to respect the Latino community by eliminating culturally insensitive words from official use in government

You can also read Sanders' inaugural address here. To read her speech to a joint session of the Arkansas Legislature, click here

