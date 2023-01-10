Text of executive orders, addresses made by Sanders on 1st day of office

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed a series of executive orders Tuesday, taking aim at new government hiring, new government regulation and what she called the "political indoctrination of Arkansas school children.”

The executive orders, which Sanders signed hours after taking her oath of office, were titled:

• An executive order to institute an immediate hiring and promotion freeze

• An executive order to reduce government rules and regulations

• An executive order to limit government overreach, reduce bureaucracy and review previous executive orders

• An executive order to protect taxpayers and reduce waste in the Department of Commerce Division of Workforce Services Unemployment Insurance Program

• An executive order to prohibit indoctrination and Critical Race Theory in schools

• An executive order to protect state information and communications technology from the influence of the adversarial foreign governments

• An executive order to respect the Latino community by eliminating culturally insensitive words from official use in government

