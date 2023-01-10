UAPB women are upended by Prairie View A&M, 62-60

One more basket in the end, or three more free throws, and the outcome of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s women’s basketball game Monday would have been a bit different.

Overcoming a slow start, the Lady Lions charged back from a 14-point deficit before halftime, only for Prairie View A&M University to leave H.O. Clemmons Arena with a 62-60 win.

UAPB (5-12, 1-3 SWAC) lost at home for the first time since the season opener against the University of Arkansas, but had almost completed a big second-half turnaround from trailing 33-19 with 1:33 left in the second quarter. Raziya Potter and Coriah Beck combined to score 20 of their 24 points in the second half, and the Lady Lions went from shooting under 34% from the floor in the first half to better than 42% in the second half.

“I think it’s easy to get comfortable after a win,” Lady Lions Coach Dawn Thornton said, her team having beaten Texas Southern University two days earlier. “I thought that today, we showed up a little bit and got comfortable those first two quarters. The game of basketball is four quarters, so we’ve got to be able to put them together.” Beck had 14 points and 5 rebounds, and Maya Peat totaled 14 points and 6 rebounds for the Lady Lions. Potter, who finished with 10 points and 8 rebounds, rebounded a missed double bonus shot by Mikayla Hutchinson with 4.7 seconds to go and coasted down the court before running into TaMiracle Taylor near the paint for an offensive foul with 0.2 of a second left, fouling her out.

“I just knew we were down by 1, and my game is just to push the ball and drive,” Potter said. “I had it in my hands. I just looked to take it. If nobody was going to stop me, I was just going to take it all the way.” Potter did not play Saturday and came off the bench to play 24 minutes. The Californian and graduate student from UA Little Rock had started each of the other 12 games.

“I thought the rhythm was good Saturday, and we wanted to get Razi as many looks as we could, but it just flowed Saturday,” Thornton said. “I didn’t want to kind of mess up the rhythm, because that’s what we were going with. So then, we bring her off the bench to give us a spark, and we know she can because she is a starter.” Taylor scored 20 points, and Diana Rosenthal and Gerlyn Smith each had 10 points for Prairie View (7- 10, 3-1). The Panthers shot 22 for 60 (36.7%) from the floor, going 8 for 20 from 3-point land, and made 10 of 15 (66.7%) free throws.

UAPB finished 24 of 56

(42.9%) from the floor, but a dismal 3-for-18 3-point clip and 9-for-23 (39.1%) free throw performance added to the Lady Lions’ struggles.

“We’ll be back in the gym to shoot free throws,” Thornton said. UAPB is a 64% free-throw shooting team.

UAPB will take on Florida A&M University at 2 p.m. Central on Saturday in Tallahassee and Bethune-Cook-man University at 5:30 p.m.Central on Monday in Daytona Beach. Thornton said Preseason SWAC Player of the Year Zaay Green, who has an undisclosed injury, will be cleared to play her first game of the season by Monday.



