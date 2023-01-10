U.K. officials, union leaders meet

LONDON -- U.K. government ministers met with trade union leaders Monday in a bid to end a wave of strikes that has hobbled the rail network and strained the overburdened health system.

Small signs of progress showed, but no breakthrough occurred after a meeting between Health Secretary Steve Barclay and health care unions. Other ministers are meeting with railway unions that have staged months of strikes and with teaching unions considering classroom walkouts.

"There was definitely a change of tone today," said Sarah Gorton of UNISON, which represents some health workers. However, Onay Kasab, negotiator for the Unite union, said the talks were a "missed opportunity."

Unions said strikes by nurses and ambulance staff planned for this month would go ahead. Nurses were set to walk out Wednesday, and ambulance workers next week, while junior doctors are voting whether to strike later this year.

Joanne Galbraith-Marten, of nurses union the Royal College of Nursing, said "there is no resolution to our dispute yet in sight."

"Ministers have a distance to travel to avert next week's nurse strike," she said.

Rachel Harrison of the GMB union said the talks "fell well short of anything substantial that could stop this week's strikes."

Britain is going through its biggest strike wave for decades, with airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers among those who have walked off their jobs to demand higher pay.

Nurses and ambulance workers are locked in a dispute with the state-funded National Health Service as they seek raises to keep pace with the soaring cost of living. Inflation in the U.K. hit a 41-year high of 11.1% late last year, driven by sharply rising energy and food costs.

The U.K. government says double-digit raises will drive inflation even higher.

Pat Cullen, head of the Royal College of Nursing union, said she saw a "chink of optimism" in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's statement Sunday, noting he was willing to discuss "affordable and responsible" salary demands. The Conservative government has so far insisted it will only discuss pay rates for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which starts in April, rather than for the current fiscal year.

Sunak's spokesman, Max Blain, said the U.K. government knew "global economic headwinds are putting household budgets under pressure" and that the prime minister "has said we are happy to listen to those concerns."

But the government has angered unions with its plans to make striking harder for key workers by setting "minimum safety levels" for firefighters, ambulance services and railways that must be maintained during a strike.

The strikes have added to strains on a health system already facing multiple pressures, including rising demand for care after covid-19 pandemic restrictions were eased; a surge in flu and other winter viruses after two lockdown years; and staff shortages from pandemic burnout and a post-Brexit lack of European workers.

Thousands of hospital beds are occupied by people who are fit to be discharged but have nowhere to go because of a dearth of long-term-care facilities. That has led to ambulances being stuck outside hospitals with patients who can't be admitted, while people with health emergencies wait hours for ambulances to arrive elsewhere.

Health leaders say the delays have likely led to hundreds of deaths.