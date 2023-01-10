PREP BASKETBALL: Washington, Anderson lead teams to fast start in 6A-West Conference play





Fort Smith Northside didn't take long to ascend to the top of the girls' basketball standings in its return to the 6A-West Conference.

The Lady Bears went 3-0 last week thanks to players like Karys Washington, who totaled 63 points in wins over Springdale Har-Ber, Bentonville West, and Fayetteville High. For her effort, Washington is the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Girls Player of the Week. Tucker Anderson of Bentonville West is the Boys Player of the Week.

Washington and her teammates made sure Northside got off to a good start in its return to the 6A-West after six years in the 6A-Central Conference. She scored 18 points in a 60-44 win over Har-Ber then followed with 24 points the next night in a makeup game (43-39) against Bentonville West. The senior forward then capped a successful week for Northside (12-3, 3-0) by scoring 21 points in a 60-44 victory over Fayetteville on Friday. Washington had 11 points in the first quarter when Northside bolted to a 27-10 lead over the Lady Bulldogs.

"Karys is a young lady whose mother, cousins, and several family members all played for our program," Northside coach Rickey Smith said. "She is a first-year starter and the only senior on the entire roster. She's a very strong young lady who is getting better every game."

Anderson also had a productive week for Bentonville West (15-1, 4-0), which climbed to No. 3 in Class 6A and No. 4 in the boys' Overall poll by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Anderson collected 26 points and 11 rebounds when West beat Springdale 65-62 in a showdown of top teams in Class 6A. He had 13 points in the fourth quarter against the Bulldogs, who are No. 7 in the Overall poll.

Anderson had 24 points and 6 rebounds when West outlasted Northside 59-53 in a makeup game on Wednesday at Wolverine Arena. Anderson had a dunk to slow Northside's comeback attempt then made two free throws in the final seconds to sure the victory for Bentonville West.

"Tucker is the best player in the league," Bentonville West coach Greg White said. "Maybe that's an opinion but I ain't wrong. It's refreshing and encouraging to watch and coach a guy like Tucker. He's everything that is right about basketball. A player who is talented, unselfish, a great teammate, a great leader.

"I don't have to worry about him posting his stats after a team loss."

Bentonville West Wolverines Senior Tucker Anderson (33) shoots from the three point line during the boys basketball game between Fort Smith Northside and Bentonville West, January 4, 2023, at Wolverine Arena, Centerton, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



Bentonville West Wolverines Senior Tucker Anderson (33) makes free throw to complete a three point play during the boys basketball game between Fort Smith Northside and Bentonville West, January 4, 2023, at Wolverine Arena, Centerton, Arkansas (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)







At a glance

6A-WEST standings

BOYS

TEAMCON. OVER.

Bentonville West4-015-1

Bentonville3-113-3

Springdale3-111-3

Springdale Har-Ber2-110-4

Fayetteville1-211-6

Fort Smith Northside1-210-7

Fort Smith Southside1-35-11

Rogers0-25-8

Rogers Heritage0-34-12

GIRLS

TEAMCON. OVER.

Fort Smith Northside3-013-2

Bentonville3-114-4

Rogers Heritage2-113-3

Fayetteville2-19-7

Springdale2-211-6

Springdale Har-Ber1-27-7

Rogers1-16-9

Fort Smith Southside1-36-11

Bentonville West0-47-10

THIS WEEK’S GAMES

TODAY

Rogers at Fort Smith Northside

Bentonville West at Rogers Heritage

Fayetteville at Bentonville

FRIDAY

Springdale Har-Ber at Fayetteville

Fort Smith Southside

at Fort Smith Northside

Rogers Heritage at Bentonville

Bentonville West at Rogers







