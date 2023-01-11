7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Take the family on a culinary adventure and enjoy Turkish Chicken Thighs (see recipe). Serve the flavor-packed chicken with couscous and steamed fresh broccoli spears. Drizzle fresh lemon juice over the broccoli for a blast of flavor. Add flatbread. For dessert, enjoy apple turnovers (from frozen).

Plan ahead: Save enough chicken and couscous for Monday.

MONDAY: Shred and heat the leftover chicken and couscous together with a little chicken broth and stuff into pitas for an easy meal. Serve with sliced cucumbers in cider vinegar. Increase your calcium intake with peach yogurt (refrigerated, not frozen) for dessert.

TUESDAY: Buy your favorite heat-and-serve soup for a quick meal tonight. Pair it with grilled-cheese and tomato sandwiches and a packaged green salad. How about plums for dessert?

WEDNESDAY: Once they try it, the kids' new favorite dish will be Ravioli Bake. Heat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, microwave 8 cups fresh spinach on 100% power for 2 minutes. Coarsely chop 6 ounces frozen turkey meatballs (thawed) and add to spinach, along with 1 ½ cups marinara sauce and ¾ cup water; mix well. Spoon 1 cup mixture into an 8-by-8-inch baking dish. Arrange half of a 9-ounce package of three-cheese ravioli (refrigerated) over mixture and sprinkle with 2 ounces (of 4 total) shredded mozzarella cheese. Repeat layering. Cover tightly with nonstick foil; bake 35 minutes. Remove foil; bake 5 minutes more. Let stand 10 minutes and serve. Add a chopped lettuce salad and bread sticks. For dessert, fresh pineapple is good.

THURSDAY: It's comfort food and low cost, so Tuna Melts will warm your heart and your tummy: Toast 4 slices whole-grain bread. Combine 2 (6-ounce) cans drained albacore tuna, 1 shallot (minced), 2 tablespoons mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, 1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf parsley and 1/8 teaspoon coarse salt. Add a dash of hot sauce and freshly ground black pepper to taste; mix well. Spread ¼ tuna mixture on each slice of toast; top with tomato slices and 2 tablespoons shredded sharp cheddar cheese. Place sandwiches on a baking sheet and broil 3 to 5 minutes or until the cheese is bubbling and golden brown. Serve immediately with o'brien potatoes (from frozen) and a mixed green salad. Fresh orange sections sprinkled with shredded coconut are dessert.

FRIDAY: For a delicious no-meat dinner, try Red Beans and Rice (see recipe). Serve the entree with peas and carrots (from frozen), hard-cooked egg wedges and whole-grain rolls. Make or buy baked custard for dessert.

SATURDAY: Make dinner special with Bacon-Barbecue Top Loin Pork Chops (see recipe). Serve with corn souffle (from frozen), green beans and crusty bread. Buy lemon meringue pie for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Turkish Chicken Thighs

3 ½ pounds bone-in skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1 cup plain fat-free or low-fat yogurt

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

½ teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper

1 ½ teaspoons dried mint

½ teaspoon coarse salt

Place chicken in medium bowl; sprinkle with lemon juice and toss to coat.

In separate bowl, whisk together yogurt, garlic, ginger, paprika, cayenne pepper, mint and salt. Pour mixture over chicken and stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 24 hours.

Position rack in upper third of oven; heat broiler. Place chicken on broiler rack (discarding excess marinade) and broil 15 minutes or until brown on top. Reduce oven temperature to 400 degrees and bake 15 more minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 208 calories, 29 g protein, 9 g fat, 1 g carbohydrate, 151 mg cholesterol, 271 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

■ ■ ■

Red Beans and Rice

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 green onions, white parts minced, green parts sliced thin

1 small green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

1 celery rib, minced

1 ¼ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1/8 teaspoon ground red (cayenne) pepper

1 (15-ounce) can small red beans, rinsed

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes, drained

¾ cup reduced-sodium vegetable broth

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar, plus more for seasoning

2 cups cooked long-grain white rice

Coarse salt to taste

Hot sauce

Heat oil in large saucepan over medium heat until shimmering. Add onion whites, bell pepper and celery; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until softened. Stir in thyme, paprika and cayenne; cook 30 seconds or until fragrant. Stir in beans, tomatoes, broth and ¾ cup water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low; simmer 25 to 30 minutes or until beans are softened and liquid is thickened. Off heat, stir in vinegar and rice; season with coarse salt; top bean mixture with onion greens. Serve with hot sauce. (Adapted from "Vegan Cooking for Two," Adam Kowit, American's Test Kitchen)

Makes 3 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 346 calories, 12 g protein, 5 g fat, 66 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 427 mg sodium and 13 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 4 ½

■ ■ ■

Bacon-Barbecue Top Loin Pork Chops

4 slices maple-flavored or other bacon

4 top loin boneless pork chops, about 1 inch thick (6 ounces each)

4 tablespoons barbecue sauce

½ cup lager or nonalcoholic beer

Prepare grill for medium-high heat.

Wrap bacon around edges of pork; secure with a wooden pick. Mix together barbecue sauce and beer. Grill chops for 4 to 5 minutes per side or until internal temperature reaches 145 degrees. Brush with sauce last 5 minutes of cooking time.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 246 calories, 29 g protein, 9 g fat, 8 g carbohydrate, 76 mg cholesterol, 285 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com