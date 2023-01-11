A hotel’s up and downs

I've had a love affair with historic hotels since childhood. There's nothing like sitting in the lobby of a grand hotel and watching people go by. When I'm in Eureka Springs, I can spend hours reading the history on the fourth-floor walls at the Crescent Hotel. The hotel opened in 1886 at a time when Eureka Springs was among of the nation's top health resorts.

Last week, I wrote about Crescent owner Elise Roenigk receiving the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award from Historic Hotels of America. The national recognition was long overdue for a lady who has poured her heart and soul into this iconic property, which was in bad shape when she and her late husband purchased it in 1997.

When the Crescent opened more than a century earlier, the Eureka Springs Times Echo reported: "With the opening of the grandiose Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs entered a new and exciting era. Notables from afar are arriving in our fair city and soon many others will follow. The Crescent, built by Eureka Improvement Co. and the Frisco Railroad, is America's most luxurious resort hotel. Featuring large airy rooms, comfortably furnished, the Crescent offers the visiting vacationer opulence unmatched in convenience and service.

"Tonight's gala ball will find in attendance many of the leaders in business and society. As guest of honor, the Honorable James G. Blaine, the Republican presidential nominee, will attend with his charming wife Laura. The popular Harry Barton and his orchestra will play for tonight's festivities. In the grand ballroom of the new Crescent, the opening banquet for the 400 celebrants will be followed by a dedication ceremony."

The president of Eureka Improvement Co. was former Gov. Powell Clayton, who had begun work on the project years earlier. The company purchased 27 acres and hired noted St. Louis architect Isaac Taylor. Limestone for the 18-inch-thick walls came from a quarry on the White River. Irish workers hauled the stone to the construction site by train and in specially constructed wagons.

The building cost $294,000. There were elevators, electricity, steam heat and more.

"Seldom has such a formidable construction undertaking been accomplished with such efficiency," the Times Echo reported. "Special wagons transported the huge pieces of magnesium limestone from the quarry site near Beaver. ... Mr. O'Shawnessey, the spokesman and leader of the imported group, was interviewed by this reporter before his return to Ireland. Throughout the many years of his stoneworking, he has never encountered a stone with such density and quality as the White River limestone."

The Irish foreman told the reporter the limestone would "withstand the destructive forces of time and retain its original beauty for many years to come."

Taylor designed 10 hotels through the years and a number of the structures for the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair. His career lasted almost 50 years. He headed his own firm during the last 36 of those years and worked on 215 properties. Taylor was considered one of the most important architects in the country at the turn of the century.

Taylor's obituary in 1917 stated: "His works in number and importance are second to none in his city."

According to the Crescent's application for the National Register of Historic Places: "A modern classic design created by blending French Renaissance and Richardsonian Romanesque styles pulls elements from Taylor's other works, including the rough-faced, square stonework, the Roman arches over the windows and French doors, and the towers that create the penthouse level. The mix of various styles gives the Crescent a uniquely authentic style that sets it apart from Taylor's other works.

"Not significant for design alone, the Crescent is the realization of Gen. Powell Clayton's desire to transform the Ozarks with the financial support of Richard Kerens. Before both of these men played significant business roles in this nation, they were learning how to follow orders, manage people and supplies, and stay alive in the Army. Both advancing quickly through the ranks, they gathered skills they later used to build their fortunes."

Clayton chartered the Eureka Springs Railroad to bring visitors to town. With the help of Kerens, he convinced Frisco officials to extend service to Eureka Springs in the early 1880s.

After the Civil War, Kerens made a fortune with contracts to deliver mail from Fort Smith. He and a group of other investors formed the National Bank of Western Arkansas and also picked up the contract for the Southern Overland Mail Service. Kerens later invested heavily in railroad companies.

After more than a decade of success, business at the Crescent slowed in the early 1900s. In 1902, the hotel was leased to the Frisco Railroad. In 1908, the hotel began housing an elite girls' boarding school known as Crescent College and Conservatory for Young Women. The college operated from September through June with the building used as a hotel only during the summer. The college closed in 1924 due to financial difficulties, but opened again from 1930-34.

The building was then empty until 1937 when Norman Baker, a con man, opened Baker Hospital and Health Resort for cancer patients. Baker was convicted of mail fraud in 1940, and the hospital closed. It reopened as a hotel July 4, 1946, and had its ups and downs for the next several decades.

The Crescent was in a down period when Roenigk purchased it in 1997. The trajectory has been straight up the past 25 years under her guidance.

Senior Editor Rex Nelson's column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. He's also the author of the Southern Fried blog at rexnelsonsouthernfried.com.