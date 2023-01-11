Bentonville gets $100,000 to help with Bogle Park improvements





BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved a $100,000 donation that will be used on Bogle Park improvements.

The Bogle Family Trust provided the money.

The City Council formally approved a land donation for Bogle Park from the trust on Dec. 13.

Since then, the Parks and Recreation Department worked with the Bogle family to acquire the land and begin to treat the space as a city park, David Wright, Parks and Recreation director, wrote in a letter that was part of council agenda documents.

While signing the agreements, the Bogle family provided the city with the $100,000 donation, Wright said.

Work that the money will fund has not been identified yet, Wright said.

"But as the coming months approach us, I am certain we will have a better understanding of the space, the neighborhood and what types of amenities may be missing," he said. "When we are prepared to make these improvements, we will come back to the council for approval and a budget adjustment allowing us to do so."

The privately owned Bogle property, at Northwest F and Jefferson streets, was cultivated by Bob and Marilyn Bogle and made available for neighbors and the community to use. Residents know the property for the beautiful landscaping and the sense of place it provides, Wright said.

After the donation offer, parks staff met with the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to determine whether the donation was consistent with Parks and Recreation plans. The board voted unanimously to acquire the property and to officially name it Bob and Marilyn Bogle Park. It will be referred to as Bogle Park, Wright said.

The long-term plan is to maintain the park as a passive space for the neighborhood. Its size and location, and its visibility from three directions of the city block, set the space to be a fantastic neighborhood park, Wright said. Bogle Park is the social epicenter for the neighborhood, he said.

Bogle Park will be the city's 22nd park. The under-construction Creekside Park will be No. 23.

The Bogle property comes with one requirement -- that the donated land will be used for public recreation and open space in perpetuity.

The City Council also approved an agreement with Cannon Technologies for electric advanced metering infrastructure and to adjust the budget to utilize reserves for initial costs associated with the build and implementation, including engineering services and integration expenses, and presenting a plan for repayment of reserves. The cost is $5.4 million. Also approved was an agreement with Power System Engineering for advanced metering infrastructure implementation and system acceptance testing support and a $197,800 budget adjustment, according to council documents.

A $100,000 amended professional services agreement with Hawkins-Weir Engineers for a contract price of $343,400 for a feasibility study to evaluate options for expanding wastewater treatment capacity to accommodate the projected rapid growth of the city also was approved by the City Council.

It was the first meeting for new council member Beckie Seba, who is the new Ward 1, Position 1 representative. She takes over for Tim Robinson, who did not seek reelection.





Other action

The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday night also approved:

• The appointment of Andrew Myers as city attorney. Myers replaces George Spence, who retired. He will be paid $852.80 biweekly. Myers, 30, is with Taylor Law Partners in Fayetteville.

• An ordinance amending Bentonville Municipal Code, Sec. 2-551 Public Art Policy to revise membership requirements.

• The temporary installation of the artwork “Double Slit Skyline” by artist Dewayne Hughes in Park Springs Park.

• The reappointment of Celia Swanson to the Board of Adjustment effective Jan. 1. The term will expire Dec. 31, 2027.

• The appointment of Ashley Harris to the Tree and Landscape Advisory Committee. Her first term began Jan. 1 and will expire Dec. 31, 2025.

• The reappointment of Chad Nicholson to Position 3 on the Public Art Advisory Committee. Nicholson’s second term began Jan. 1 and will expire Dec. 31, 2025.

• The appointment of Clint Schaff to fill the unexpired term of Position 6 on the Public Art Advisory Committee. Schaff’s first term will expire Dec. 31, 2023.

• The appointment of Jon Terlouw to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and the reappointment of Ashton Alsup and Eileen Patrick for their terms. Terms will expire December 2025.

• The appointment of Aubrey Patterson to the city Advertising and Promotion Commission.

• A $2,000 budget adjustment to recognize an Arkansas Alternative Dispute Resolution Commission grant for the city District Court mediation program.

• Reassignment of hangar suite No. 13 at the Bentonville Municipal Airport from Hook Em’ LLC to KP Air LLC.

• An agreement to purchase the last parcel for needed additional right-of-way to facilitate construction of the Southwest Bright Road project. The cost is $68,645.95 and will be funded out of the 2021 Street Bond account.

• A $112,000 bid waiver to Arkansas United States Specialty Sports Association to provide sports officials for city Parks and Recreation.

• A $1,200 change order to CEI to prepare easement boundaries and legal descriptions for the new alignment of the Razorback Greenway between Southeast 14th Street and Bentonville High School.

