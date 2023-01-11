Biden ‘surprised’ by discovered records

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "surprised' when he was informed that government records were found by his attorneys at a former office space in Washington, after the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee requested that the U.S. intelligence community conduct a "damage assessment" of potentially classified documents found among them.

The documents included briefing materials on foreign countries from his time as vice president, two people familiar with the situation said Tuesday.

They were discovered as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices of the Penn Biden Center, where the president kept an office after he left the vice presidency in 2017 until shortly before he launched his presidential campaign in 2019, the White House said.

Speaking to reporters in Mexico City, Biden said his attorneys "did what they should have done" when they immediately called the National Archives about the discovery.

"I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn that there are any government records that were taken there to that office," Biden said.

"I don't know what's in the documents," he added, saying his lawyers have suggested he not inquire what was in them.

Rep. Mike Turner sent the request Tuesday to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, saying that Biden's retention of the documents put him in "potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act."

Turner's request came a day after the White House confirmed that the Department of Justice was reviewing "a small number of documents with classified markings."

The documents were found and turned over Nov. 2 to the National Archives, but their existence was revealed publicly Monday after news outlets reported the story.

Haines agreed in September to conduct a "risk assessment" rather than a "damage assessment" of the case involving former President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department is reviewing the discovery to determine how to proceed. According to two people familiar with the matter, the inquiry is aimed at helping Attorney General Merrick Garland decide whether to appoint a special counsel like the one investigating former President Donald Trump's failure to return sensitive documents.

The documents were found Nov. 2 in a locked closet in the office, according to special counsel to the president Richard Sauber.

Sauber said the attorneys immediately alerted the White House Counsel's office, which notified the National Archives and Records Administration -- which took custody of the documents the next day.

"Since that discovery, the president's personal attorneys have cooperated with the archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the archives," Sauber said.

Biden and his aides had used the office from mid-2017 until the start of the 2020 presidential campaign, and the lawyers were preparing to vacate the space, the White House has said.

DOUBLE STANDARD?

The discovery has presented a political problem for Biden, aside from any legal issues that arise, from Republicans who said they saw a double standard.

Rep. James Comer, the new GOP chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent the White House counsel's office a letter Tuesday requesting copies of the documents found at the Biden office, communications about the discovery and a list of those who may have had access to the office where they were found.

"Meanwhile, the FBI conducted a raid on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence for the same violation," Comer said.

His Democratic counterpart, Rep. Jamie Raskin, said Biden's attorneys "appear to have taken immediate and proper action."

"I have confidence that the attorney general took the appropriate steps to ensure the careful review of the circumstances surrounding the possession and discovery of these documents and make an impartial decision about any further action that may be needed," he added.

Trump weighed in Monday on his social media site, asking, "When is the FBI going to raid the many homes of Joe Biden, perhaps even the White House?"

Garland assigned the preliminary phase of the inquiry to John Lausch Jr., the U.S. attorney in Chicago. But the comparison of the Trump documents case with the Biden matter -- however stark the differences in the response of the two camps -- has put new pressure on Garland, who decided in November to assign both Trump investigations to a special counsel, Jack Smith, to avoid accusations of a political vendetta against the former president.

The National Archives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Spokespeople for Garland and Lausch declined to comment.

Under its procedures, the National Archives notified the Justice Department that classified material had been discovered. The department launched an inquiry aimed at figuring out basic facts about how the documents got into the closet and who had been exposed to them, according to people familiar with the matter.

Garland then assigned Lausch to conduct an initial investigation aimed at gathering facts and legal research to inform whether it would be appropriate to appoint a special counsel.

Under the regulation, an initial investigation consists of "such factual inquiry or legal research as the attorney general deems appropriate" to "be conducted in order to better inform the decision" about whether a matter warrants the appointment of a special counsel.

Information for this article was contributed by Glenn Thrush, Charlie Savage and Adam Goldman of The New York Times and by Zeke Miller, Nomaan Merchant, Eric Tucker, Farnoush Amiri, Colleen Long and Michael Tarm of The Associated Press.