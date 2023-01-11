Sections
Arkansas Board of Corrections endorses Profiri’s nomination as department secretary

by Will Langhorne | Today at 12:35 p.m.
FILE — The Arkansas Department of Corrections Maximum Security Unit at Tucker is shown in this file photo. (CORRECTION: An earlier version of this caption listed an incorrect prison)

Joe Profiri, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ pick to head the Arkansas Department of Corrections, received the endorsement of the state Board of Corrections on Wednesday.

After holding an executive session to consider Profiri’s nomination, the seven-member panel voted unanimously to confirm him secretary of the department.

Sanders announced her intention to nominate Profiri, who was serving as deputy director at the Arizona Department of Corrections, last week.

“His background and experiences, not only at the managerial level but more importantly as a correctional officer, in Arizona have uniquely prepared him to lead our Corrections Department with accountability, integrity, and professionalism,” said Sanders in a Jan. 3 news release.

Profiri is replacing former Arkansas Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves.

Before coming to Arkansas, Profiri served in several capacities at the Arizona Department of Corrections, starting as a correctional officer in 1988. He was promoted into the Inspector General’s Bureau as a criminal investigator becoming interim deputy inspector general. From there, he moved to Prison Operations, where he was appointed to his current role in 2018.

