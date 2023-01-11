Central Arkansas Water officials explain proposed 10-year schedule of rate increases to Little Rock city board

Central Arkansas Water's chief executive officer took questions from members of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Tuesday regarding a proposed rate package that would result in water customers paying more every year through 2032.

Utility officials are pursuing the rate increases to cover what they believe to be $685 million in capital improvements needed over the next 10 years, among other objectives.

The utility's board of commissioners, which is made up of four Little Rock appointees and three North Little Rock appointees, is scheduled to vote on a resolution establishing the schedule of rate increases at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

Rocky Craley, a consultant to Central Arkansas Water who works for the firm Raftelis, told Little Rock city board members Tuesday that the utility's revenue from current rates was "insufficient" to meet its objectives for the next 10 years.

Craley said that according to one survey, Central Arkansas Water's water rates in 2032 following the planned increases would rank 35th-lowest nationwide by one metric compared to its peers' present-day rates.

In 2022, the survey ranked Central Arkansas Water 3rd among jurisdictions with the lowest residential water bills. Craley suggested that those other utilities were likely to raise rates once if not multiple times over the next 10 years.

In an attempt to underscore the seriousness of infrastructure replacement, the utility's Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon referred to recent boil-water notices in Memphis and elsewhere.

"And I think it's important that when we look at these problems, we understand what's the cause of those: it's infrastructure in the ground. It's pipe breaks, it's spontaneous, it's leaks in the system," Bohannon said.

At one point, asked by at-large City Director Dean Kumpuris to affirm that barring some catastrophe, Central Arkansas Water would not enact another rate increase over the next 10 years on top of the package under consideration, Bohannon said, "Yes, sir."

If approved, the first set of new rates would take effect July 1. Subsequent rate hikes would take effect starting January 1 of each year.

The monthly base charge imposed on residential and commercial customers inside the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock on a five-eighths inch diameter meter would gradually increase from $7.85 today to $15.78 by 2032. (Customers outside the water utility's two constituent cities are charged higher rates.)

The utility's volume-based rates would also get progressively higher.

Additionally, the rate plan would impose a monthly infrastructure fee beginning in 2024 that would fund three major categories of work: upgrades to the Jack H. Wilson Water Treatment Plant, improvements to Lake Maumelle and construction of a new water pipeline 60 inches in diameter.

Planned work tied to Lake Maumelle -- one of the utility's two principal sources of raw water along with Lake Winona -- includes the expensive remediation of an invasive aquatic plant known as hydrilla.

Bohannon told city board members Tuesday that hydrilla can encourage algae blooms.

The infrastructure surcharge would start at $0.50 per month for those on a five-eighths inch diameter meter and increase to $4.25 by 2032. The amount of the fee could change based on the actual costs associated with the projects, according to language contained in the rate schedule.

Central Arkansas Water's board was originally scheduled to take up a resolution establishing new rates on Dec. 15, but the utility's staff asked for a delay, citing an error that had been identified in the rate package.

The delay also followed criticism of the proposed rate increases by then-Little Rock Vice Mayor Lance Hines, who represents Ward 5 on the city's Board of Directors.

A draft resolution from Hines set for consideration at the city board's Jan. 17 meeting would direct the Little Rock representatives on Central Arkansas Water's board to vote against any rate increases pending further discussion with the governing bodies of Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The measure would also ask Little Rock's city attorney to move ahead with an amendment to the interlocal agreement behind Central Arkansas Water related to potential rate increases down the line.

During the working session held with Bohannon, Craley and Central Arkansas Water board members Tuesday, Hines said he was "not happy" with the rate package and cited structural issues with the interlocal agreement.

Hines said he was probably most disappointed by "the fact that there was little to no engagement until I started raising holy hell about what was going on." He suggested he would be more comfortable with a five-year time frame on the rate schedule.

Central Arkansas Water spokesman Doug Shackelford has said that both Little Rock and North Little Rock's city councils would have to vote down a rate increase for it not to take effect.

On Tuesday, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter seemed to endorse that interpretation.

When providing a general overview of the legal framework, Carpenter indicated that under the interlocal agreement, unless both Little Rock and North Little Rock vote against an action taken by the utility, Central Arkansas Water has the authority to move forward.

North Little Rock's mayor declined to weigh in on Central Arkansas Water's proposed rate package when asked about it recently. In an interview Monday following a City Council meeting, Mayor Terry Hartwick said he was not at liberty to comment until a final vote is made.

North Little Rock Ward 1 council member Nathan Hamilton said Monday that he was definitely in support of the raise and that a majority of members were, too.

Ward 4 council member Vince Insalaco III said he was still reading up on the increase, but did not believe his opinion on it will change whether it will be approved.