Cheers pumps in 31 in Marion’s road win

5A-EAST BOYS

MARION 60, NETTLETON 48

JONESBORO -- Marion senior swingman Donnie Cheers III scored a game-high 31 points, and his Patriots never trailed in Tuesday night's 60-48 victory at Raider Gym.

Cheers poured in eight points in the first quarter, as Marion led 13-4 heading into the second.

The Pats harassed the Raiders into 1-of-8 shooting in the game's opening quarter, while forcing six Nettleton turnovers.

"Once again, our defense carried us through some tough times," said Marion Coach David Clark. "We knew this would be a hostile environment tonight against a quality team, and to win those type of games you have to play dominant defense. We were pretty close to that most of tonight."

As Marion (13-5, 2-0 5A-East) set the tone in the first quarter, Nettleton (12-5, 1-1) punched back in the second, making seven of its nine field goal attempts to get within 25-21 at halftime. Nettleton got eight points from Jordan Pigram and seven from Taylor Smith to spark the run.

Cheers opened the second half with a three-pointer before stealing the ball from Smith near midcourt on the ensuing possession and turning it into a layup for a 30-23 Marion lead. A pair of Cheers free throws and a Martavius Davis layup gave the Patriots their first double-digit lead at 34-23 with 4:18 left in the third.

"We knew they had a good team, but we've been playing good teams all year already," said Cheers. "We knew if we wanted to win a conference title that we had to win this game, and I knew what I needed to do for us to win and I just wanted to do it."

A Derondrick Morton layup beat the third-quarter buzzer as Nettleton trimmed the Marion lead to 38-30 entering the fourth.

A Pigram layup moved Nettleton to within five points (40-35) with 6:26 left in the game, but Marion responded with an 8-0 run highlighted by four points apiece by Cheers and sophomore Lyndell Buckingham. A pair of Buckingham free throws gave Marion a 48-35 lead with 4:19 left in the fourth.

Nettleton twice cut the Marion lead to single digits following Buckingham's charities, but the Patriots slammed the door on the Raiders by making seven of their final eight free throws in the game's final 51.4 seconds.

"We feel like we're in a good position right now after having won at West Memphis and now Nettleton," said Clark. "We knew this would be a good environment tonight, and a good test, but I'm proud of how we handled some adversity against one of the better teams we will see this year."

In addition to Cheers' 31 points, Buckingham finished with 10.

Smith paced Nettleton with 22 points, while Pigram added 15.

GIRLS

NETTLETON 34, MARION 31

Nettleton senior Kyla Williams scored the last five points of the game Tuesday night to power her Lady Raiders to a 34-31 victory over Marion at Raider Gym.

A Williams layup tied the game at 31-31 with 2:32 remaining, and her three-pointer with 1:11 left provided Nettleton the winning margin.

After Williams' heroics, the Nettleton defense blocked a pair of potential game-tying three-pointers to preserve the victory.

Akirya Jones paced Nettleton (14-1, 2-0 5A-East) with 9 points, while Williams checked in with 8, and Donna Douglas added 7.

Marion (3-12, 0-2) got 8 points from Kiera Neal, 6 from Aya Johnson, and 5 from Ny'Asia Jackson.