Conway man sentenced to two years in prison on fentanyl distribution charge

A Faulkner County man who pleaded guilty to a federal charge of distribution of fentanyl was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday, a downward departure of 14 months below the minimum guideline sentencing range, after testimony from his parents and the defendant convinced a federal judge of his sincerity.

Anthony Fontenot, 29, of Conway, was indicted Aug. 3, 2021, on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and two counts of distribution of fentanyl. His two co-defendants, Cole Taylor, 28, and Taylor Witcher, 29, both of Little Rock, were sentenced earlier this month on fentanyl distribution charges to prison terms of 65 and 58 months, respectively. Taylor and Witcher, who have married and had a baby since their indictment, were also charged with possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; that charge was dismissed when the two pleaded guilty but factored into the relevant conduct at sentencing.

Fontenot's parents, Mary and Anthony Fontenot, testified in defense of their son, with Mary Fontenot telling U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson that her son's troubles began following an incident in 2017 in which he was shot in the back during a concert.

"They had a shooting which he had nothing to do with," she said. "It was not his fault. He was hit from the back and it pierced his lung. He went to the hospital, where he had surgery and they put him in [intensive care]."

Mary Fontenot, who has spent years as a nurse, said her son had a chest tube put in place for a time but suffered complications after his release from the hospital and had to have another chest tube inserted, which she said created a great deal of discomfort.

"He was in a lot of pain and he continued in pain," she said.

Since his arrest, she said, her son had successfully gotten off of drugs and has worked steadily.

"He's a good man," she said. "He has a job -- two jobs. He's paying his bills and going to church."

"What church does he go to?" Wilson cut in.

"He's Catholic," Mary Fontenot responded. "He goes to St. Joseph's, the Catholic church in Conway. I'm Methodist."

"Me too," Wilson said. "My mother said we've been Methodists since the crucifixion."

"Sometimes we're going to both churches," she said. "I just don't want you to take my son away from me. I think he'll do very good and I'm going to keep on him to do well."

Fontenot's attorney, Robert Golden of Little Rock, noted that after the 2017 shooting, in addition to his injuries, Fontenot was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and said his addiction likely stemmed from the shooting. Golden said in addition to his job at a restaurant, Fontenot was also working 30 to 40 hours a week at the hospital where his mother works.

Fontenot's father, James Anthony Fontenot, said his son had been sheltered when he was young but that his family would provide support for him to put the incident behind him.

"We'll pay for counseling, whatever we have to do," he said.

Golden asked Wilson to sentence Fontenot to probation, which he said was allowed under sentencing statutes, although not in the guidelines. Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens countered by asking for a 37-month sentence, the low end of the guideline range.

"This may be the only time I'll ever recommend a low-end sentence for fentanyl," Givens said, noting that Fontenot had sold fentanyl to feed his own addiction to the drug and was not considered to be a major trafficker.

Wilson considered the matter for several long minutes.

"This is a tough case," he said, finally. "Good family support is important for anyone trying to get back on track. I think this is a good young man who got off on a wrong foot."

The judge fell silent again for several more minutes before announcing the sentence of 24 months, which, despite his request for a stiffer sentence, Givens did not object to.

"I was prepared to give you 47 months," Wilson told the defendant. "You can thank your parents, your attorney and the U.S. attorney for that because I am truly worried about this drug."

Federal drug enforcement authorities have said fentanyl -- a synthetic opioid developed for severe pain that is 100 times more potent than morphine -- can kill at dosages as little as 2 milligrams and has contributed to a public health crisis that has claimed thousands of lives across the country in recent years.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Little Rock has taken a hard line on fentanyl prosecutions in recent months, with federal judges in the district typically handing down stiff sentences for trafficking in the drug.