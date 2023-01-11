BASEBALL

Correa, Twins reach $200 million deal

Carlos Correa agreed Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

The agreement for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The contract is subject to a successful physical, and Correa was in the Minneapolis area Tuesday for the physical, the person said.

Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who scheduled a news conference a week later to announce the deal, then called off the announcement hours before it was set to begin over concerns with a right ankle injury Correa sustained in 2014.

Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, and high-spending owner Steve Cohen even confirmed the pending agreement. But the Mets also had concerns about the ankle after a Dec. 22 physical and held off finalizing the agreement while attempting to negotiate protections over the next two weeks.

The deal with the Twins reached Tuesday calls for an $8 million signing bonus, half payable next month and half in February 2024, and salaries of $32 million in each of the first two seasons, $36 million in 2025, $31.5 million in 2026, $30.5 million in 2027 and $30 million in 2028.

Minnesota's deal includes team options for $25 million in 2029, $20 million in 2030, $15 million in 2031 and $10 million in 2032.

Correa left Houston and joined the Twins last offseason for a $105.3 million, three-year deal that included opt-outs after each season. He pulled out of the deal after making $35.1 million in 2022 to chase a longer-term contract.

Correa, the first overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft and the 2015 American League Rookie of the Year with Houston, has a .279 batting average with 155 home runs and 553 RBI in 8 major league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer with 18 home runs and 59 RBI in 79 games, winning a World Series title in 2017 with the Astros.

