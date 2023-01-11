Crashes kill two, injure two others

Two people died and two more were hurt in crashes on Arkansas roads Tuesday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Elizabeth Watkins, 25, of Conway was killed around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when the 2014 Ford Econoline she was driving on U.S. 70 near Dagmar left the roadway, overturning and striking a tree.

A passenger in the Ford, Jonathan Johnson, 27, of Palestine was taken to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

Dustin Vandusen, 45, of Harrison was killed around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday after the 2004 Toyota he was driving crossed the centerline of U.S. 65 near Western Grove and struck a 2019 Toyota in the opposite lane.

The driver of the 2019 Toyota, April Middleton, 41, of Western Grove was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison for treatment.

Passengers in that vehicle were uninjured.

State troopers investigating each of the two wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.