Marriages

William McKeown, 28, and Courtney Palsa, 26, both of Jacksonville.

Zachary Maestri, 29, and Catherine Cheek, 30, both of Little Rock.

Harold Rice, 42, and Carol Hantke, 41, both of Little Rock.

Charles Harrell, 27, and Bailey Wheeler, 23, both of Jacksonville.

Hector Sanchez, 31, and Nathalie Hernandez, 23, both of North Little Rock.

Paul McNiel, 55, and Mary Surrett, 31, both of Little Rock.

Byron Giron Hervias, 46, and Maria Del Carmen Sanchez Cruz, 50, both of Little Rock.

Scott Eason, 57, and Stephanie Primm, 48, both of Little Rock.

John Price, 26, of Sherwood and Emily Leger, 26, of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-79. Bobby Moser v. Amber Moser.

23-81. Heidi Thompson v. John Thompson.

23-83. Melissa Mahoney v. Bryan Mahoney.

23-84. Erica Browning v. Derick Bowman.

23-87. Jannice Bellard v. Daniel Bellard.

23-89. John Cleveland v. Shenna Cleveland.