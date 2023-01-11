EDITORIAL: Adapt and ride on

As fewer Americans rely each year on the buses, subways and commuter trains that make up public transportation, local transit authorities look for riders where they can.

Sometimes that means city buses doubling as school buses. That's been the case in central Arkansas for years, where Rock Region Metro has contracted with the Little Rock and eStem Public Charter school districts to provide free fares for students, teachers and staff on all Metro routes north and south of the river.

And the paper reports this week that the North Little Rock School District is working on a similar deal for its students in grades 9-12.

The Little Rock School District pays roughly $24,000 per year for the free fares, eStem about $28,400; NLRSD will pay an $8,000 fee for its high-schoolers' fares.

Such creativity is helping Metro rebound from covid. Rider numbers remain down from a pre-pandemic average of 2.5 million passengers per year. In 2021, more than 1.5 million took to Metro buses, streetcars and vans.

Across the country, major urban areas are experiencing a similar trend. With federal pandemic relief running out, cities are still seeing shortfalls in ridership. The Wall Street Journal reports that transit authorities in cities such as New York and San Francisco are relying on emergency funding to plug holes in their operating budgets.

In the bigger cities, the drop in riders has led to a rise in transit crime, resulting in the loss of even more potential riders.

The director of the University of Illinois Urban Transportation Center in Chicago told The Journal that the more riders a system loses, the harder it becomes to maintain the level of services people expect. And thus, fewer riders. "It's becoming a vicious cycle," he said.

New York's subway system ferried around 91 million in November alone (!), but that's 50 million fewer riders than in November 2019. In San Francisco, Bay Area Rapid Transit recorded 3.7 million riders in November, just more than a third of its pre-covid monthly count.

Similar situations are playing out in Chicago, Philadelphia and Boston, The Journal says. All these cities are in tightly packed urban corridors where commuting by car is less convenient.

But public transportation numbers in the U.S. as a whole were down 883,000 riders for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same time in 2019, according to the American Public Transportation Association. This decline is most acute among "choice riders," especially those with access to a car but who choose to take commuter trains over public buses. That's not an option here in Arkansas, where commuter rail is not practical or feasible.

But there remain Arkansans who choose to ride the bus, whether out of convenience, necessity or principle. Not as many as there were pre-covid, but enough.

And now, they'll likely be joined by a few more students on their way to or from school, a game, a part-time job.

Cheers to the bus drivers. May their carriages remain spitball-free.