Fayetteville police search woods after resident’s dog found skeletal remains

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are searching a wooded area near Holly and Oakland streets, just north of North Street, after a resident said his dog found skeletal remains near his house.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said Wednesday afternoon that police are investigating as if the remains are human but police have not received confirmation from the state Medical Examiner.

Murphy said police were notified of the discovery early Wednesday morning.

The remains were founds in a patch of woods in a residential area, with houses and apartments nearby, Murphy said. Police were notified at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday.

Some officers went to the scene immediately, and a more extensive search began at daylight.

"It was too dark to see much when they first got here," Murphy said.

Officials with the Fayetteville Police Department and the Washington County CoronerÃ•s Office collect information Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, behind a house at 1020 Holly St. after a resident said his dog found skeletal remains.



