Fayetteville police searching woods after resident’s dog found skeletal remains





FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are searching a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue, just north of North Street, after a resident said his dog found skeletal remains near his house.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said police had not been able to confirm whether the remains are human.

Murphy said police were notified of the discovery early Wednesday morning.

The remains were founds in a patch of woods in a residential area, with houses and apartments nearby, Murphy said.

Some officers went to the scene immediately and a more extensive search began at daylight.

"It was too dark to see much when they first got here," Murphy said.



