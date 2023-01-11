Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Public Notices Core Values Newsletters Archive Obits Puzzles Sports Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Fayetteville police searching woods after resident’s dog found skeletal remains

by Tom Sissom | Today at 11:00 a.m.
Fayetteville Police and Washington County investigators search the scene in an area northwest of Holly and Oakland streets in Fayetteville. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE)


FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are searching a wooded area near Holly Street and Oakland Avenue, just north of North Street, after a resident said his dog found skeletal remains near his house.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy, spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department, said police had not been able to confirm whether the remains are human.

Murphy said police were notified of the discovery early Wednesday morning.

The remains were founds in a patch of woods in a residential area, with houses and apartments nearby, Murphy said.

Some officers went to the scene immediately and a more extensive search began at daylight.

"It was too dark to see much when they first got here," Murphy said.


Print Headline: Fayetteville police searching woods for skeletal remains

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT