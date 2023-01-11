Gamecocks garner rare Rupp victory

LEXINGTON, Ky. --Meechie Johnson hit six three-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points to lead South Carolina over Kentucky 71-68 on Tuesday night, winning at Rupp Arena for the first time in 14 years and giving Coach Lamont Paris his first SEC victory.

The win was just the third for the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) in 31 games at Kentucky (10-6, 1-3) and the first at Rupp Arena since January 2009.

Kentucky had its SEC-leading 28-game home win streak snapped in what has been a decidedly disappointing start to the season with its worst start in SEC play since 1986-87.

Gregory Jackson II added 16 points for the Gamecocks, who shot 48%, making 11 of 20 three-point attempts, outscoring the Wildcats 21-12 on second-chance points and surviving 15 turnovers.

Oscar Tshiebwe scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, his ninth double this season for Kentucky. CJ Fredrick added 14 points and Antonio Reeves 13, both off the bench. The Wildcats shot 51% but made just 3 of 10 on three-pointers and 7 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Kentucky was missing forward Jacob Toppin with a right shoulder injury and guard Cason Wallace left midway through the first half with a lower back issue. Both are double-figure scorers. Toppin's status is day-to-day.

South Carolina led throughout and was up by 12 with 13 minutes remaining. Kentucky made a couple of runs at the Gamecocks and got within a point with 51 seconds to go after a 10-0 surge with Reeves and Fredrick hitting three-pointers. Johnson then lost an inbound pass out of bounds with 20.2 seconds left, the fourth turnover during the Wildcats' run. But Kentucky missed two three-point attempts to end the game.

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 77, VANDERBILT 68

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Santiago Vescovi and Julian Phillips each scored 15 points as No. 5 Tennessee recovered from a halftime deficit to pull out a victory over Vanderbilt.

Vescovi scored 12 of his points in the second half for the Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC), who won their 25th straight game at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Liam Robbins scored 18 points off the bench to lead Vandy (8-8, 1-2). Noah Shelby had 12 points (3 of 4 three-pointers) in the first half, but was silenced in the second.

NO. 21 AUBURN 82, OLE MISS 73

OXFORD, Miss. -- Wendell Green Jr. scored 23 points, including 18 in the second half, and No. 21 Auburn (13-3, 3-1 SEC) dominated after halftime to beat Mississippi (8-8, 0-4).

Johni Broome had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Allen Flanigan added 15 points and Jaylin Williams scored 11 for the Tigers. Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 24 points, adding 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

FLORIDA 67, LSU 56

BATON ROUGE -- Colin Castleton scored 18 points, making a career-high 12 free throws, grabbed 7 rebounds and blocked 4 shots as Florida handed LSU its third straight loss.

Kowacie Reeves scored 11 points for the Gators (9-7, 2-2 SEC). KJ Williams led LSU (12-4, 1-3) with 23 points.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 2 KANSAS 79, OKLAHOMA 75

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- KJ Adams scored a career-high 22 points and No. 2 Kansas closed the game on an 18-4 run to beat Oklahoma.

Kansas (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) got 17 points from Jalen Wilson, 11 from Dajuan Harris and 10 from Zach Clemence. The Jayhawks have won 22 straight home games against Oklahoma (10-5, 1-2).

NO. 11 KANSAS STATE 65, OKLAHOMA STATE 57

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Markquis Nowell scored 20 points and found Keyontae Johnson for an alley-oop dunk with 38 seconds left as Kansas State held off Oklahoma State.

Johnson added 12 points and Desi Sills had 11 for the Wildcats (15-1, 4-0 Big 12), who won their ninth straight and matched their victory total from last season.

Kalib Boone scored 23 points and Caleb Asberry had 15 for the Cowboys (9-7, 1-3).

NO. 13 VIRGINIA 65, NORTH CAROLINA 58

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- Ben Vander Plas had 17 points and eight rebounds and No. 13 Virginia (12-3, 4-2 ACC) used a 17-2 second-half run to rally for a victory over North Carolina (11-6, 3-3).

Reece Beekman scored 13 points and Armaan Franklin had 12 points and nine rebounds as the Cavaliers (12-3) won their eighth straight meeting with the Tar Heels at John Paul Jones Arena.

NO. 14 IOWA STATE 84, TEXAS TECH 50

AMES, Iowa -- Gabe Kalscheur scored a season-high 25 points to help Iowa State roll past Texas Tech.

Kalscheur made five of six shots from three-point range and was 10 of 14 overall as the Cyclones (13-2, 4-0 Big 12) coasted to their sixth straight win.

De'Vion Harmon led Texas Tech (10-6, 0-4) with 14 points.

MICHIGAN STATE 69, NO. 18 WISCONSIN 65

MADISON, Wis. -- A.J. Hoggard made a tie-breaking layup with 41 seconds left and Michigan State rallied past No. 18 Wisconsin for its seventh consecutive victory.

Wisconsin (11-4, 3-2 Big Ten) was playing its second straight game without leading scorer and three-year starter Tyler Wahl.

Joey Hauser had 20 points for Michigan State (12-4, 4-1), which won its first road game since Dec. 7. Tyson Walker added 13 points, Jaden Akins 12 and Hoggard 10.

Steven Crowl scored 19 points, Chucky Hepburn 14 and Connor Essegian 13 for Wisconsin.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 17 MICHIGAN 80, PURDUE 59

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Leigha Brown scored 21 points, Emily Kiser had 17 points and seven rebounds and No. 17 Michigan (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten) beat Purdue (11-5, 2-4).

TEXAS 72, NO. 23 KANSAS 59

AUSTIN, Texas -- Shaylee Gonzales scored 14 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Texas (12-5, 3-1 Big 12) cruised to victory over No. 23 Kansas (12-3, 2-2).

Gonzales was 6 of 7 from the floor with two three-pointers as Texas outscored Kansas 18-12 in the fourth.