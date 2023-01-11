Golden Globes return to the air

The Golden Globes returned to the air Tuesday with a red carpet flush with celebrities, comedian Jerrod Carmichael as emcee, and numerous trophies for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and "Abbott Elementary."

Carmichael kicked off the 80th Golden Globes from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., plunging straight into the issues that drove the Globes off television and led much of the entertainment industry to boycott the Hollywood Foreign Press Association after the group was revealed to have no Black members.

"I'll tell you why I'm here. I'm here 'cause I'm Black," the comedian said. "I won't say they were a racist organization. But they didn't have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."

The first award went to Ke Huy Quan, a former child star, for best supporting actor in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Quan, who left acting years before directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert cast him in their tale, thanked them for his second act.

Michelle Yeoh, the star of "Everything Everywhere At Once," also won, for best actress in a comedy or musical. The Malaysian-born Yeoh was just the second female actor of Asian descent to win in the category.

"Forty years," the 60-year-old Yeoh said. "Not letting go of this."

Cate Blanchett of "Tar," won best actress on the drama side. Blanchett, in production, wasn't in attendance to pick up her forth Globe.

Also absent was Kevin Costner, best-actor winner in a drama series for "Yellowstone." Presenter Regina Hall said he was sheltering in place in Santa Barbara due to flooding.

Steven Spielberg won the honor for the third time for his autobiographical "The Fabelmans." The filmmaker began by thanking his three sisters, late father and late mother, Leah Adler.

"She is up there kvelling about this right now," said Spielberg.

Angela Bassett won best supporting actress for her performance in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

"Weeping may come in the evening, but joy comes in the morning," Bassett said, referencing the loss of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman.

Austin Butler won best actor for his performance in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis."

Mike White's HBO series "White Lotus" won for best limited or anthology series. Fresh off her finale, Jennifer Coolidge gave one of the night's lengthiest speeches after winning best supporting actress in a limited series for her role in "White Lotus."

Public school sitcom "Abbott Elementary" took home three awards, including best comedy series. Quinta Brunson, the show's creator and star, won best actress in a comedy series, and Tyler James Williams won for his supporting role.

"It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even have imagined it would have," said Brunson as she thanked the studios that backed her vision. "But let's be real. I did imagine it. That's why I sold it to you."

Best drama series went to "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon."

Colin Farrell won best actor in a comedy for his role in "The Banshees of Inisherin." Farrell thanked Martin McDonagh who also won best original screenplay, his castmates, his kids and the film's donkey, Jenny.

"Naatu Naatu" from the Telugu "RRR, " won best song, and Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" won best actor in a comedy or musical series.

Sean Penn introduced a message from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"There will be no third World War," Zelenskyy said in a taped message. "It is not a trilogy."

Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy received tributes during the ceremony. Accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Eddie Murphy said he knew the blueprint for longevity in show business: "Pay your taxes, mind your business, and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your [expletive] mouth!"