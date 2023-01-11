Goshen council limits mayoral authority amid calls for resignation

GOSHEN -- Goshen City Hall heard calls for Mayor Russell Stroud's resignation Tuesday after the mayor fired a second city employee while the Goshen City Council looked for ways to limit Stroud's authority over city spending and personnel decisions.

The council approved a number of ordinances Tuesday, with one reducing the mayor's authority to spend without prior City Council approval to $1,000. The city had allowed mayors to spend up to $5,000 under an existing ordinance.

The council also approved an ordinance requiring Stroud to publicize any open positions and to provide council members with any applications, resumes and qualifications submitted by prospective employees. Another ordinance passed Tuesday put the personnel files of city employees under the control of an employee to be designated by the City Council. After passing the ordinance, the council designated Police Chief Jason Travis to be the custodian of the personnel records.

The City Council held a special meeting Jan. 3 after Stroud fired Linda Moore. Moore, who said she began working for the city in August 2015 as recorder-treasurer and then as an office assistant, claims Stroud chose her replacement "months ago" and told people in town Moore was being fired. She said it was "humiliating" to hear the news from people in the community and to constantly be asked about it.

At Tuesday's meeting it was announced that Stroud had "rescinded" the decision to fire Moore and then fired her again after she did not respond to his offer by a Monday deadline set by the mayor. It was also announced that Stroud had fired Lora Nanak, the city's financial manager and office manager.

Several members of the community berated Stroud for the firings, with former Mayor Max Poye saying the two women had been valuable employees.

"Everything they did was spot-on," Poye said. "It was timely. They were dependable and trustworthy."

Stroud said as mayor he has to make decisions that may not be understood or popular.

"I think that I possibly have made mistakes," Stroud said. "I made decisions that I thought were prudent."

Stroud acknowledged a lack of trust between himself and the City Council but said he thought the feeling of mistrust was "unfair."

"I was elected to run the city," Stroud said. "Part of running the city is making decisions that may not be understood."

Several council members also cited a lack of trust in city government.

"You're right," council member Birch Wright said. "I don't trust you. Period. For you to fire these two ladies, who made the office work, you have the authority to do that. We as the City Council have the authority to put every limit we can on you."

Council member Jamie Van Becelaere said Stroud should resign from office. She said that if Stroud were her son and he treated women as he had the two city employees she would "take you out behind the woodshed myself."

"Resign your post and let us get back to doing the business of Goshen," Van Becelaere said.