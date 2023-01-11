DEAR HELOISE: I pack my husband's lunch every day because he's on a special diet for health reasons. One of the things he absolutely loves are hard-boiled eggs. Occasionally the yolks have a different color other than the usual yellow. Sometimes the yolk is greenish or sort of gray in color. I have thrown those discolored ones away because they worry me. What causes this discoloring of the yolk?

-- Amy T., Portland, Ore.

DEAR READER: That unusual color is caused by over-cooking, cooking at too high of a temperature, or sometimes from too much iron in your water. The color is unusual but generally, they're safe to eat.

You might want to try this method of cooking hard-boiled eggs: Place eggs in a saucepan and cover with cold water so that there is about 1 inch of water above the eggs. Cover and bring to a boil. Then turn off the heat and let the eggs remain in the covered pan, 15 minutes for large eggs and 12 minutes for medium eggs. When the timer is done, run the eggs under cold water or place them in the refrigerator to stop them from continuing to cook.

DEAR HELOISE: In the past, you have printed the Italian Chicken recipe, and each time I set it aside, I manage to lose it. My family loves that recipe, and I really need to have it so I can prepare it for my son who'll be home in a couple of weeks. He asked if I would make that again since he enjoyed it so much the last time he was home. So, Heloise, would you please reprint the Baked Italian Chicken recipe?

-- Mary-Ann D.,

Carson City, Nev.

DEAR READER: This has to be one of the most requested recipes I get from my readers. Here it is, with my best wishes for a nice visit with your son:;

Baked Italian Chicken

1 chicken cut up, or the equivalent of 1 chicken in parts

1 (8-ounce) bottle Italian dressing

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-sized pieces

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9-by-13 casserole dish with a non-stick spray. Place the chicken in the casserole dish and cover with Italian dressing. Top that with onion and potatoes. Bake for 1 hour or until done.

DEAR HELOISE: There are millions of cats and dogs left out in our freezing winter weather when they should be inside with their owners. Please take your pets inside and provide them with warmth and comfort, just as you would any family member.

-- Beth H.,

New Haven, Conn.

