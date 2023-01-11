High school basketball roundups

ROUNDUPS

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 46, TWO RIVERS 43 Jace Washburn scored 17 points, and Colter Fisher tacked on 12 more for Booneville (5-4, 1-2 3A-4), which won its first conference game. Diego Casamayor totaled 18 points in a sixth straight loss for Two Rivers (3-11, 0-4).

CABOT 58, CONWAY 44 Jarrett Coleman dropped in 16 points and grabbed five rebounds in a big win for Cabot (14-4, 2-1 6A-Central). Jermaine Christopher finished with 12 points and seven assists for the Panthers.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS CHRISTIAN 74, PERRYVILLE 31 Sam Maddox knocked down five three-pointers and finished with 15 points as Central Arkansas Christian (12-6, 5-0 3A-5) blew past Perryville (6-12, 2-3). Jackson Hampton scored 11 points, and Kevin Williams had 10 for CAC.

DUMAS 59, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE 36 Mike Reddick delivered 20 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists as Dumas (13-7, 5-0 3A-8) dominated. Tommy Reddick had 12 points, while Braylon Haynes and Brandon Johnson scored seven apiece for the Bobcats.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 82, PANGBURN 47 Kellen Robinson's 38 points lifted Episcopal Collegiate (12-5, 3-1 3A-6), which won its third straight game. Elijah Mason and Drew Grumbles both chipped in with 13 points for the Wildcats.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 60, ROGERS 49 Denarion Whitmore tallied 19 points to propel Northside (11-7, 2-2 6A-West). Jayvion Smith had 14 points, and Dae'Marion Savoy followed with 12 for the Grizzlies.

MAMMOTH SPRING 76, MAYNARD 57 A 28-point night from Blake Rogers provided a huge assist for Mammoth Spring (16-12, 7-1 1A-3). Nathaneal Rogers and Andrew Jones both had 12 points for the Bears.

NEMO VISTA 55, GUY-PERKINS 48 Patrick Perry's 30 points were enough to lead Nemo Vista (12-9, 3-3 1A-4) past Guy-Perkins (14-7, 5-2). Ashton Ealy had 13 points in the loss for the Thunderbirds.

SEARCY 58, WEST MEMPHIS 52, OT Isaiah Carlos poured in a team-high 19 points for Searcy (12-5, 2-0 5A-East), which stayed unbeaten in conference play. Bryce Theobald had 17 points, and Zyron Williams pumped in 11 for the Lions.

VILONIA 55, BEEBE 38 Jones White and Dashun Spence each had 19 points to guide Vilonia (15-3, 3-1 5A-Central). Josh Lawrence added 15 points for the Eagles.

GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 55, TWO RIVERS 29 Karmen Kent finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in an easy win for Booneville (7-4, 3-0 3A-4). Leigh Swint had 11 points and 6 rebounds, and Carah Miller connected for 10 points and 5 rebounds for the Lady Bearcats.

CONWAY 71, CABOT 59 Chloe Clardy's 33 points catapulted top-ranked Conway (16-2, 3-0 6A-Central) on the road. Emerie Bohanon had 14 points, and Savannah Scott netted 16 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 35-25 at halftime. Jaycie Cook's 13 points and Laylah Reese's 12 paced No. 4-ranked Cabot (16-2, 2-1). Blyss Miller scored 11 points, and Jenna Cook connected for 10 for the Lady Panthers.

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 56, PANGBURN 31 Elois Moore churned out 18 points in a 25-point rout for Episcopal Collegiate (14-2, 4-0 3A-6). Cydney Sanders had 15 points, and Riley Brady contributed 6 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Wildcats, who've won their past eight games.

FARMINGTON 57, SHILOH CHRISTIAN 26 Jenna Lawrence ended with 26 points in another blistering performance for Farmington (19-1, 5-0 4A-1). Marin Adams scored 11 points, and Zoey Bershers had 10 for the Lady Cardinals, who led 31-13 at the half.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 52, ROGERS 46 Karys Washington came away with 17 points as Northside (14-2, 4-0 6A-West) pulled away to win its fourth consecutive league game. Aubrey Treadwell scored 19 points for Rogers (6-10, 1-2).

MAMMOTH SPRING 67, MAYNARD 15 Brynn Washam knocked home 15 points, and both Tay Davis and Laney Young contributed 12 each in a rout for Class 1A No. 1 Mammoth Spring (21-3, 6-0 1A-3). Sara Crowe ended with 10 points for the Lady Bears.

MARSHALL 49, QUITMAN 42 Makaela Blair led the way with 16 points as Marshall (9-7, 5-3 2A-2) pulled the upset. Audrey Blair and Zoe Watts each counted 10 points apiece for the Lady Bobcats. Silver Mulliniks scored 16 points for Class 2A No. 2 Quitman (14-3, 8-1).

SALEM 50, TUCKERMAN 46 Marleigh Sellars broke away for 18 points in a tough victory for Salem (15-3, 7-0 3A-2). Maddie Keen scored 13 points, and Olivia Dockins added 12 for the Lady Greyhounds.

STAR CITY 65, MILLS 46 Star City (16-2, 3-0 4A-8) pulled away in the second half to win for the 15th time in its past 16 games. Jordan Gregory scored 28 points, and Jeneva Gregory chimed in with 12 more in defeat for Mills (4-14, 0-3).

NEMO VISTA 63, GUY-PERKINS 40 Addy Peebles piled up 37 points as Nemo Vista (13-7, 5-1 1A-4) blasted its way to victory. Kailynn Garis added 20 points for the Lady Redhawks. Julissa Young scored 19 points, and Jo'Mia Ealy had 14 for Guy-Perkins (9-12, 3-4).

WHITE COUNTY CENTRAL 64, SOUTH SIDE BEE BRANCH 59, OT McKenzie Massey collected 15 points as White County Central (10-13, 1-8 2A-2) regained control in overtime. Jasmyn Acosta had 14 points, and Gabby Hancock finished with 12 for the Lady Bears. Taylor Moffett added nine points for White County Central.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

IZARD COUNTY 66, LEAD HILL 47 Kasen Black plowed away for 18 points to lead Izard County (9-10) in a nonconference clash. Keaton Melton added 15 points, and Justin Brewer had 9 for the Cougars.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 68, SACRED HEART 56 Kyler Chapman finished with 15 points, and Dakota Walls followed with 14 points as Mount Vernon-Enola (12-12) moved to .500 on the season. Cody Hoover churned out 12 points for the Warhawks. Jack Poole, and Payton Paladino both scored 12 points for Sacred Heart (6-14).

RECTOR 53, MELBOURNE 43 Kameron Jones delivered with 21 points to send Rector (13-2) into the semifinals of the Kell Classic in Swifton. Cooper Rabjohn scored 16 points, and Sam Shipley had 13 points for the Cougars.

GIRLS

CONWAY CHRISTIAN 64, CUTTER-MORNING STAR 15 Conley Gibson punched through with 20 points for Conway Christian (15-5, 8-0 2A-5), which has won 11 of its last 12 games. Josie Williams added 12 points, and Mallory Malone collected 8 for the Lady Eagles.

IZARD COUNTY 52, LEAD HILL 31 Quinn Johnson's 23 points pushed Izard County (5-11). Makensie Yancey had 13 points as well for the Lady Cougars.

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 62, SACRED HEART 45 A.J. Person ended with 25 points to carry Class 2A No. 1 Mount Vernon-Enola (23-3). Marlee Roby scored 15 points, and Dessie McCarty had 11 for the Lady Warhawks. Emma Dold's 12 points and Skiler Highfill's 10 paced Sacred Heart (12-7).