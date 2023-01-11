



Happy birthday (Jan. 11): You'll meet people who pique new interests, stimulate your thoughts and steer your experiences. Your gift for matching and lifting the mood will be frequently called upon and is the reason this year is filled with invitations, some cozy, some adventurous, others lucrative ... and the best tender.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll be looking for ways to increase your talents, powers and capabilities. Currently, that doesn't require learning or adding, rather it requires pulling back to assess and organize.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're almost afraid to want something because you don't know what to do to make it yours. Don't let that stop you. You don't have to know how; you just have to believe that it's possible. You have what it takes to figure it out.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Fix your attention on what and who you want to be, collecting nuances of emotion and noting gestures and behavior so you can learn and model the character as an excellent actor would.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): It's like you're on a road trip together. It's not healthy for one person to drive the entire time. Take turns. The passenger shares responsibility to keep things interesting, safe and lively enough for everyone to stay awake.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You'll enjoy the community of like minds and you even welcome the challenge of differing opinions, which comes with the territory. The extra energy of others will perk up your mind and work.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Some people find optimism necessary; others find it depressing. You'll encourage and lift people, keeping in mind the effectiveness of customization. A hack does the same thing for everyone. A pro uses the right tool for the job.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): It seems like we live forward and understand life by looking backward, but that's not quite true. You're doing, processing and comprehending quite a lot in this moment. Trust yourself and stay in the "now" as much as possible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Your mind is merciful. It blocks out of necessity and correlates what's useful. Still, your mind is not infallible in its determination of what fits the category. Banish unhelpful thoughts with new and bright subjects of focus.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The luckiest move will also be the one that seems like a no-brainer. So if you're tortured over the decision, leave it alone. Do nothing. And if someone is pressuring you, it's a sign you could do better elsewhere.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Sweet things get gobbled up and bitter things get rejected after one bite. It's the wondrous blending of these two tastes that make for today's successful and irresistible creations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You live in reality as much as the next person, but your augmented powers of imagination allow for escape routes, diversions and spectacular secret worlds to which your passport for entry never expires.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You're in a position to set expectations for others, and you'll do so mindfully. You'd rather earn attention than grab it. You'd rather be liked for who you are than be loved on first sight. You'd rather underpromise and overdeliver.

RETROGRADE WHIRL: For many, the last day of Mars retrograde will be the first day of a new setting. A whirl and a thump and the scenery shifts. It’s an “I don’t think we’re in Kansas anymore” kind of feeling. No need to force the journey. The yellow brick road will reveal itself when it’s time to follow. Dreams of new destinations will come together while you sleep tonight.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: “Good Morning Gorgeous,” the new album by Mary J. Blige, was released with a matching boutique featuring luxury items befitting the “Queen of Hip-Hop and Soul.” With eight multiplatinum albums, nine Grammy Awards and nominations for Academy Awards, SAG Awards, Golden Globes and a wine label cosmically named Sun Goddess, Blige fits the Capricorn stereotype of accomplishment.



