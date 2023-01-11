House GOP names first panels

WASHINGTON -- House Republicans moved Tuesday to swiftly establish the marquee investigations of their new majority, voting to create panels focused on China and what they assert is rampant abuse of power in the federal government.

Newly empowered, GOP lawmakers are vowing to bring accountability to the Biden administration, pledging to investigate federal law enforcement agencies, including those that are conducting probes into former President Donald Trump.

Republicans also established a committee, with broad bipartisan support, to investigate "strategic competition" between the U.S. and China, in line with the party's push for a more hard-line approach to the Asian nation.

Republicans officially labeled one of the committees as reviewing "the Weaponization of the Federal Government." The probe will be conducted under the jurisdiction of the Judiciary Committee, which is headed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, a hardliner who is a close ally of Trump.

The committee is being given a broad mandate, told to investigate "the expansive role" of the executive branch to "collect information on or otherwise investigate citizens of the United States, including ongoing criminal investigations." Notably, the panel will have access to classified information, a privilege usually reserved for the intelligence committees in the House and Senate.

First up is investigating what they call a coordinated effort by Justice Department "to go after parents" and deem them domestic terrorists after an increase of threats targeting school board members and public school employees.

"The real focus has always been what 14 FBI agents have come and told Judiciary Republican staff about what's going on with the FBI and the very first one was on the school board," Jordan told reporters Monday. "We'll start with those individuals and we'll move from there."

There is no evidence the FBI ever declared protesting parents "domestic terrorists."

Jordan said the committee is modeled after the bipartisan "Church Committee," a 1970s congressional investigation that led to the passage of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which requires intelligence agencies to seek permission from a secret court before surveiling Americans.

Democrats opposed the creation of the committee, calling it a partisan tool for Republicans to go after the Justice Department as Trump is the subject of several federal criminal investigations, including for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling and storing of presidential records at Mar-a-Lago.

"Republicans claim to care about law enforcement. But this new committee is about attacking law enforcement," Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., the ranking member of the Rules Committee, said on the House floor. "It's about undermining the Department of Justice."

The debate over the Judiciary committee stood in contrast to the bipartisan support for the China panel, which will be led by Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin. Members of both parties said more attention should be devoted to the global implications of China's economic competition strategy.

Close to 150 Democrats voted for the committee's creation Tuesday.

Who will serve on either committee beyond the chairs will be a decision for congressional leaders. The House is in the process of seating the various standing committees.

Some of the names being floated for the Judiciary subcommittee include Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., whose phone was seized in August as part of the Justice Department's investigation into the Jan. 6 riot. But Democrats are alleging that members like Perry and Jordan will be using the committee as a way to push back on agencies that are investigating them and their allies.