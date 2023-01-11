Hutchinson attorney says the former state senator being held in solitary confinement in Pulaski jail

Jeremy Hutchinson is in solitary confinement at the Pulaski County jail, his safety at risk from other inmates and his health in jeopardy from an ongoing covid-19 outbreak, his lawyer states in a new petition, seeking release from the contempt order that's kept him incarcerated for 12 days.

Jail administrators have the former state legislator and admitted felon, awaiting federal sentencing on bribery and tax fraud charges, in protective custody to keep him safe, attorney Clint Lancaster states in the Monday petition to Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors. Lancaster's efforts to get the Arkansas Supreme Court and a federal bankruptcy court to order Hutchinson's release have so far been unsuccessful.

Connors took office on Jan. 1. Her predecessor ordered Hutchinson jailed on Dec. 29 for contempt of court, a finding that will not be lifted until he pays $524,000 toward the $629,898 he owes his ex-wife in child support arrears and other financial obligations from the couple's 2011 divorce. Hutchinson had agreed to pay $10,500 in monthly support, contribute to his children's health insurance and pay their college tuition.

"His protective custody requires that he be housed in solitary confinement with the most dangerous and violent inmates in the county," the four-page pleading states, describing his incarceration as "debtor's prison."

"He sees only one hour of daylight and has no contact with humans except the guards," the filing states. "His phone calls to his attorneys and loved ones are limited to once per day – usually after working hours have concluded."

His ongoing incarceration also should be ended so Hutchinson can prepare for his pending federal sentencing on Feb. 3, according to the petition.

"His continued incarceration for a debt he cannot pay will adversely impact his ability to argue for an appropriate federal sentence," the petition states. "As stated earlier, Plaintiff has only one opportunity to make phone calls and they are quite expensive. He needs to be securing letters of support from countless people for his upcoming sentencing and he cannot do so while in solitary confinement."

He doesn't have the money to pay what he owes and can't get money while he's in jail, Lancaster writes, further stating that Hutchinson's bankruptcy petition is going to be dismissed soon because he can't even afford the payment plan.

Lancaster asks the judge to consider that in 10 days before he was ordered to jail, Hutchinson turned over his last $350 to his ex, then regularly sent her his earnings from work as a DoorDash delivery driver.

The judge should also consider how Hutchinson paid out over $1 million over the first seven years of their divorce, and has been acting in good faith to keep paying his child support "despite an ever-declining income stream."

The 48-year-old father of three can't make a partial payment because no one, including family, will loan him the money, according to Lancaster. Further, making any payment would negate Hutchinson's right to appeal and challenge the judge's finding that he owes so much to his former spouse, the petition states.

Lancaster predicts that Hutchinson has a good chance of winning an appeal, stating that Connors' predecessor, Judge Alice Gray, failed to conduct a mandatory review of the property settlement agreement from the divorce. He further questioned whether Gray has acted appropriately during the recent proceedings.

"If the Plaintiff's argument is successful on appeal, the Judgment would presumably go from over six hundred thousand dollars ($600,000.00) to zero ($0.00)," the petition states. "There are several other appellate arguments that the Plaintiff has ... that also have a very high likelihood of success upon appeal that would drastically reduce the amount owed by the Plaintiff."

The Republican Hutchinson, the son of a former U.S. senator and nephew of an ex-governor, served two terms in the state House and was in his second term in the state Senate when he was indicted on charges related to a Medicaid fraud scheme.

His former spouse has contested Hutchinson's efforts to be released from the contempt order, noting that the divorce-court judge found that he had been deliberately shirking his financial obligations to his children for years. Lawyers for Stephanie Hutchinson also contend that the ex-lawmaker, who has remarried, lived a luxurious life even as he dodges his financial duties to his children.