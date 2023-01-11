OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: Ingredient labels added to wine start in December





Longtime readers know I like to harp on the lack of transparency about how some wineries actually make their wines. Thankfully, it looks like we're going to make some much-needed progress on this later this year. Starting in December, any wine sold in the European Union will be required to include ingredient and nutrition information on the label via QR code.

In November, the Department of the Treasury's Alcohol, Tobacco and Trade Bureau signaled that they're also considering similar regulations. Remember, according to the government wine isn't food, so no need to get the Food and Drug Administration involved.

Personally, I think this is a fantastic step in the right direction. Surely you've noticed a recent uptick in wines at the grocery store using words like "clean," "fit," or "natural" on the label, only to find no concrete information on how these bottles are any better than what's directly next to them on the shelf. (Surprise! They're not.) You always deserve to know what you're putting in your body.

If set up well, this would be a massive win for consumers. Did the grape grower spray their grapes with harmful pesticide every day all summer? Did the winemaker add in doses of purple coloring or special flavorings to bring out specific tastes and aromas? Unfortunately, as of now, you have no way of knowing.

It remains to be seen how winemakers themselves feel about this. Surely, some will be displeased, while others will be happy to show off how natural their wines really are. Those with the deepest pockets, I'm sure, will try to have a hand in crafting whatever regulations are eventually enacted on both sides of the Atlantic.

At the very least, we may be only a year away from knowing how much sugar is in a bottle of wine or how many calories are actually in a glass. There will likely be some challenges: How would you feel about seeing a list of several unfamiliar acids on your wine bottle? Even though many acids are naturally occurring in wine, seeing them listed could be off putting from the ninth-grade chemistry flashbacks alone. The same could be said for sulfur dioxide, a harmless preservative that looks much scarier than it is.

Will anyone — aside from myself — even care? I hope you do, and I hope that many Arkansans, with our deep ties to agriculture, will empathize with winemakers who are trying to abide by the law and make the best wines they can. Look for your first ingredient label on European wines toward the later half of this year.

