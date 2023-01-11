Jan. 6 riot streamer sentenced to prison

WASHINGTON -- A far-right internet personality who streamed live video while he stormed the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Tuesday to two months in prison for joining the mob's attack on the building.

Anthime Gionet, known as "Baked Alaska" to his social media followers, declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden sentenced him to 60 days behind bars followed by two years of probation. Gionet had faced a maximum of six months of imprisonment.

Gionet incriminated himself and other rioters with the video that he streamed to a live audience of roughly 16,000 followers. The 27-minute video showed him encouraging other rioters to stay in the Capitol.

"You did everything you could to publicize your misconduct," the judge told Gionet. "You were there encouraging and participating fully in what was going on."

McFadden allowed Gionet to remain free until he must report to prison. After his sentencing, Gionet told reporters that he views his sentence as a "win" and said he plans to write a book while in jail.

Despite his guilty plea, Gionet said he didn't think he was breaking the law Jan. 6, 2021, and doesn't regret being there.

"I have grown," he said outside the courthouse. "But I still hold firm that I was there because I believe the election was fraudulent, and I believe people should have a right to speak freely as long as they are being peaceful."

Inside an office for Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, Gionet filmed himself picking up a telephone and pretending to report "a fraudulent election."

Gionet joined others in chanting, "Patriots are in control!" and "Whose house? Our house!" Before leaving, he profanely called a Capitol police officer an "oathbreaker."

Gionet, 35, pleaded guilty in July to a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building.

Defense attorney Zachary Thornley argued in a court filing that Gionet "never crossed the line from being a protester to a rioter." Thornley described his client as "sort of a guerrilla journalist."

Mainstream internet platforms, including Twitter, suspended Gionet's accounts before Jan. 6. At the Capitol, he was livestreaming video using a fringe service called DLive. He told authorities that viewers paid him $2,000 for his livestreams Jan. 5-6.

Under Elon Musk's ownership, Twitter has reinstated accounts belonging to Gionet and other far-right figures.

Gionet, who grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, was arrested in Houston less than two weeks after the riot and jailed for five days. He moved from Arizona to Florida after his release.

McFadden also ordered Gionet to pay a $2,000 fine and $500 in restitution. The judge said the Jan. 6 riot was the "culmination of a petty crime spree" by Gionet.

"Without him going to prison, he won't stop what he's doing," Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Franks said.

Information for this article was contributed by Nathan Ellgren of The Associated Press.

Anthime "Baked Alaska" Gionet, who livestreamed himself storming the U.S. Capitol in Jan. 6, arrives at federal court in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)



