Jefferson County studies procedures

An emergency ordinance to adopt procedures for the Jefferson County Quorum Court for all regular and special called meetings for 2023 and 2024 was motioned to be sent back to the committee level during the first Quorum Court meeting of the year on Tuesday.

The meeting, however, began with a "point of privilege" called by Justice Alfred Carroll. Receiving an acknowledgement from County Judge Gerald Robinson, Carroll used that time to read a statement pertaining to Congress and how the observation of Congress by media outlets gave a disheartening view of the inner workings of the U.S. government.

Citing "multiple votes" and "confusion" in his speech, many in the crowd were heard mumbling that they were confused themselves.

Carroll went on to talk about the elected officials ignoring certain behaviors and policies of the former U.S. president as well as the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incident.

"I hope at the end of our meeting this evening that the reasons behind our 'why' will not bring personal shame or end democracy in Jefferson County Quorum Court," said Carroll.

Robinson told Carroll that he had improperly used the point of privilege, a point which Carroll challenged. Later on during the meeting, JP Lloyd Franklin Jr. said after doing a quick Google search, it stated any topic could be addressed for up to 10 minutes.

The county attorney was not present to bring clarity to the challenge.

Moving on with county business, the emergency ordinance to adopt procedures for the Quorum Court for all regular and special called meetings for 2023 and 2024 posed questions for several JPs, who voted 9-3 to send the ordinance back to committee.

The ordinance was presented last week in the Human Resource Committee meeting. Robinson did not attend the committee meetings, a protocol he said would be enforced this year, leaving the order of the meetings in the hands of the committee chair.

Robinson said in a follow-up interview he felt the committee meeting, held a week before the full Quorum Court meeting, had gotten too contentious.

"It is obvious that certain Quorum Court members have a personal agenda against me," he said. "I am not going to be there for them to try to make personal attacks or circumvent the process."

Robinson said the proposed ordinance on the subject will set the tone for what will be expected during his new term, which just started. He also said the ordinance, which states rules of procedure to conduct the business of county government properly and the Robert's Rules of Order Newly Revised (RONR) that will be the standard procedural guide for all meetings published by the Association of Arkansas Counties, is something they pass every year.

According to the procedural manual listed by the AAC except as otherwise provided by law, the quorum court of each county shall determine at the first regular meeting its rules of procedure, whether by Robert's Rules of Order or otherwise, and may compel the attendance of absent members in such manner and under such penalties as may be prescribed by ordinance.

JPs still had questions and concerns. Robinson refused to debate or answer questions, telling the JPs to either vote it up, vote it down, table it or "whatever the pleasure."

Franklin made a substitute motion bring the legislation back to the committee level where the JPs may have proper time to deliberate on it and give input.

"I would actually like to send it back to the proper committee which would be the judicial committee," said Franklin.

In a follow-up interview, Franklin said the particular ordinance had nothing to do with human resources.

"It should have went to judicial since it has actual legislation laws that we'll abide by for the rest of the year," he said.

Franklin also asked that the motion being voted on be repeated so all JPs would be clear on what they were about to vote on but was "called to question" by JP Ted Harden. JPs were confused about the issue on which they were voting.

Robinson explained the "call to question" meant that there would be no more interruptions and no more debate.

"It brings it to a vote, no more discussion," explained Robinson.

Robert's Rules of Order states if a debate is going on and on, one can "call for the question." This forces a decision whether to continue debate. If two-thirds of the vote is received, the vote is ready to take place immediately.

The vote on the "call to question" was passed by all the JPs.

Reginald Adams, Dr. Conley Byrd, Carroll, Melody Dumas, Franklin, Brenda Bishop-Gaddy, Cedric Jackson, Reginald Johnson and Margette Williams all supported the substitute motion with a "yes" vote to send the ordinance to the judicial committee.

The following procedures were outlined in this ordinance:

(a) The regular monthly meetings of the Jefferson County Quorum Court shall be held on the second Monday of each month, beginning at 5:30 p.m., in the Quorum Court Room of the Jefferson County Courthouse. The committee meetings will be held the Tuesday before the second Monday at 5:30 p.m.

(b) If the regular meeting date needs to be rescheduled, the County Judge is authorized and empowered to choose another date for the Quorum Court to meet. The county judge shall notify all members of the Quorum Court not less than four days before the new meeting date.

(c) The agenda for the regularly scheduled committee meetings, Quorum Court meetings, and public hearings shall be determined by the county judge, reduced to writing, and delivered to the justices of the peace at least 48 hours in advance.

(d) A copy of the committee meeting scheduled shall be placed in the legal section of at least one newspaper at least 24 hours before the committee meetings convene. The schedule shall include the name of each committee and a brief description of each agenda item.

(e) The county judge or his designee shall be responsible for giving timely notice to the justices of the peace individually and in writing of all standing and special committees and Quorum Court meetings, if time permits. The notice shall include the name of each committee meeting, the time of the meetings, the date of the meetings, the place, and a brief description of each agenda item.

(f) The county judge shall create any new committee as he sees fit, appoint committee members to all committees and appoint all chairpersons of committees.

(g) The four standing committees for the years 2023 and 2024 are the Finance and Budget Committee; Public Safety Committee; Human Resource Committee; and Judicial Committee.

(h) All Quorum Court requests shall be channeled through the committee system.

When it came to the Rules of Decorum for the Quorum Court, Justice of the Peace Cedric Jackson asked what the reason was for some of the language in the ordinance.

Holcomb said the county attorney considered it to be appropriate. Justice of the Peace Lloyd Franklin Jr. called for a point of order but was denied because he is not on the committee.

The Rules of Decorum for the Quorum Court include:

mMembers of the Quorum Court shall not use or make inappropriate, vulgar, or opprobrious words or offensive comments. Members shall maintain a civil and courteous manner and tone.

mMembers of the Quorum Court shall only speak to the matter currently under consideration by the Quorum Court.

mDuring presentations, discussions, or debates, members of the Quorum Court shall refrain from communicating with each other, giving attention and due respect to the speaker or Quorum Court member addressing the body.

mWhile a member of the Quorum Court has the floor, members of the Quorum Court and members of the public shall not interrupt the speaker unless the speaker is ruled out of order.

mJustices violating any rules of decorum may be ruled out of order by the County Judge. An individual violating rules of decorum may be removed from the meeting by a majority vote of the Quorum Court or by order of the county judge.

The Rules of Decorum for the Public include:

mEach speaker will be given three minutes to speak during the public comment period.

mEach speaker will direct comments to the members of the Quorum Court and not to any individual member or another individual present unless a question is directed to them by a member of the governing body.

mEach speaker will refrain from personal attacks and foul or abusive language and will maintain a civil and courteous manner and tone.

mMembers of the audience will respect the rights of others and will not create noise or other disturbances that will disrupt or disturb the meeting.

According to the ordinance, individuals violating any rules of decorum may be ruled out of order by the county judge. An individual violating the rules of decorum may be removed from the meeting by a majority vote of the Quorum Court or by order of the county judge.

The ordinance states the sergeant-at-arms is responsible for ensuring that rules of procedure and order are not violated and for keeping order at all meetings of the Quorum Court and its committees. The sergeant-at-arms may be a deputy sheriff provided by the sheriff or, if not provided by the sheriff, may be employed by the county judge to perform the functions of the position.

"Thankfully we got it back to the right committee where JPs will get a chance to deliberate on it and actually construct the laws that they will be governed by for the next two years," said Franklin.

Franklin said his six years as a former JP as well as his past chief of staff position in the county judge's office for two judges has equipped him with the experience and the knowledge on how both entities should work.

Carroll, who is the chair of the Judicial Committee, said he will call the meeting and will allow all justices of the peace to participate in that meeting.