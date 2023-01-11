Jess Porter named executive director of UALR’s Center for Arkansas History and Culture

Jess Porter, an associate professor of geography at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been named the executive director of the university’s Center for Arkansas History and Culture.

The Center for Arkansas History and Culture is a resource center that explores and promotes Arkansas’ history through identifying, collecting, and preserving records.

In his job, Porter will oversee UA Little Rock Downtown, which is in the city’s River Market District, and the Sequoyah National Research Center, which acquires and preserves the writings and ideas of Native North Americans.

The Center recently finished archiving the Congressional collection of former Rep. Vic Snyder, D-Arkansas, and is now working with U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-Arkansas, to archive his collection of papers.

Other projects underway include processing the collection of the late Dr. Raye Montague, an internationally registered professional engineer with the U.S. Navy who is credited with creating the first computer-generated rough draft of a U.S. naval ship.

Porter has a bachelor’s degree in geography and environmental studies from the University of Colorado and a master’s degree and Ph.D. in geography from Oklahoma State University. He started his UALR career as an assistant professor of geography in 2009 and has served as the chairman of the Department of History since 2017.

Before he joined the UALR faculty, Porter taught at Oklahoma State University, where he developed and implemented geospatial technologies curriculum for rural schools. He also worked as an environmental analyst and mapping specialist in the oil and gas industry, and managed an adventure tourism company in Colorado.

His research on the Dust Bowl was featured in an episode of The Weather Channel’s “When Weather Changed History.” He is co-curator of a National Endowment for the Humanities traveling exhibit about the Dust Bowl. His current research utilizes geospatial technologies to analyze historical Chinatowns of the US-Mexico borderlands.

Porter replaces Deborah Baldwin, associate provost of collections and archives, who has become the interim dean of the UALR College of Business, Health and Human Services.