Johnson County sheriff pleads not guilty to felony gun and drug charges

VAN BUREN -- Johnson County's sheriff has been charged with gun- and drug-related felonies after being arrested in December as part of an ongoing federal investigation.

Jimmy Stephens, 57, of Clarksville was charged in Crawford County Circuit Court on Tuesday by Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Holmes with felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor speeding count, according to court records.

Stephens waived formal arraignment Tuesday and entered an innocent plea through one of his attorneys, John Everett of the Everett Law Firm in Farmington, court records state.

Stephens was arrested Dec. 3 after a traffic stop along U.S. 71 near Mountainburg, according to a statement from Bill Sadler, then-spokesman for the Arkansas State Police. Stephens was then taken to the Crawford County jail.

Matt Price of the Arkansas State Police said in a Dec. 3 probable cause affidavit that an FBI agent contacted him and requested that he stop Stephens after the sheriff left a home the agency had been watching belonging to Grace and Terry Jones. The agent explained the FBI had been watching Stephens in connection to a corruption and narcotics investigation.

Price said Stephens was driving above the speed limit in his Johnson County patrol car on U.S. 71 after leaving the Jones residence. Price stopped Stephens and asked why he was in Crawford County in his patrol car. Stephens, who was out of the vehicle and disarmed of his duty weapon, said he was visiting confidential informants.

Price then asked Stephens if he had anything illegal in his patrol car, to which Stephens said he had three oxycodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and marijuana butter, the affidavit states. Stephens' vehicle was searched after Stephens was handcuffed, and an FBI agent began talking with him. Authorities said they found the oxycodone, marijuana and about 9 ounces of marijuana butter, as well as two hydrocodone pills.

FBI agents interviewed both Stephens and Grace and Terry Jones, Price said in the affidavit. Stephens said he got the marijuana products and pills from his confidential informants while Grace and Terry Jones said they made and sold Stephens the marijuana product, authorities said.

Authorities searched the Joneses' home after getting a warrant and reported finding six marijuana plants, prescription oxycodone and hydrocodone and multiple guns. Grace and Terry Jones were both arrested and taken to the Crawford County jail.

Connor Hagan, public affairs officer for the FBI's Little Rock office, confirmed on Dec. 5 the agency was involved in Stephens' arrest and had an investigation pertaining to him. However, Hagan couldn't disclose any additional details about the investigation, which was still ongoing as of Tuesday.

Stephens was booked into the county jail Dec. 3 on three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and speeding, according to a detention deputy Monday. He was released on a $25,000 bond that same night.

Stephens wrote in a post on the Johnson County sheriff's office Facebook page Dec. 6 that, although he is legally obligated to perform certain duties as the elected sheriff, he placed Jeremy Bennett, a chief deputy in the sheriff's office, in charge of the office's day-to-day operation.

"It is my full expectation, and hope and prayer, that these matters will be resolved promptly and that I will return to running the Sheriff's Office in Johnson County in all of its divisions and activities," Stephens wrote. "I ask for your patience as this matter proceeds and for your thoughts and prayers for me and my family during this process."

Stephens' post also contained an apology to Johnson County residents and public officials, as well as sheriff's office employees, for the "embarrassment" his arrest caused.