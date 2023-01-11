PREP BASKETBALL: Lady Tigers overcome sloppiness

BRYANT -- One turnover seemingly deserved another Tuesday night for Little Rock Central, but that didn't keep the Lady Tigers from stealing a key game on the road.

Jordan Marshall spearheaded a second-half rally as Central overcame an early double-digit deficit to beat Bryant 52-48 at Hornet Arena.

The victory snapped a two-game skid for the Lady Tigers, who had to dig deeper than they'd hoped because of a rash of mistakes.

Central (10-8, 1-1 6A-Central) committed 22 turnovers, with 13 occurring in the first 16 minutes. The Lady Tigers also fell behind 12-0 after just four minutes.

"Spotted them 12 points out the gate, and that's definitely not how we wanted to start off," Central Coach Marlon Williams said. "It really took us a while before we finally got going on offense. We started getting into the lane a little bit more, especially in the second quarter. And for us, that was definitely a point of emphasis."

Inside the paint is where Marshall did most of her damage for Central. The junior finished with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. Kiaya Davis had 12 points, and Aven Sasser came up with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Jayla Knight scored 16 points, and Lauren Lain ended with 15 for Bryant (12-4, 1-1), which had just as much trouble holding on to the ball as Central did. The Lady Hornets turned it over 23 times, most of which came at inopportune times.

Central clawed its way back within 12-8 by the end of the first quarter, then started taking advantage of Bryant's miscues to get within 24-23 by halftime.

The Lady Tigers took their first lead of the game, 26-23, on a three-pointer from Davis on its opening possession of the third quarter and eventually extended their advantage to 39-33 later until the Lady Hornets fought back.

Bryant grabbed a 44-43 cushion with 3:40 to go in the game on Knight's three-point play, but a quick basket from Marshall on the other end preceded a putback from Sasser, as Central led the remainder of the way.

"We started attacking more, but I tell you what, Aven was big for us," Williams said. "Any time she plays well, we all play well, and we usually end up winning. That's always a great sight to see when she's on her game."

Central shot 20 of 51 (39.2%) and outrebounded Bryant 27-16. The Lady Hornets were 17-of-39 (43.6%) shooting for the game.

NO. 2 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 59, BRYANT 47

Annor Boateng powered his way to 17 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals to push Central (17-3, 2-0 6A-Central) to its seventh consecutive win.

Gavin Snyder scored all 15 of his points in the second half for the Tigers, who closed the first half on an 8-0 run to lead 27-22 at intermission. Central pushed its margin to 38-24 midway through the third quarter before Bryant (15-5, 0-2) scored 15 of the final 19 points of the period -- with Darren Wallace notching nine points -- to draw closer.

The Tigers quickly regained control by ripping off a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter to open up a double-digit lead and held on from there.

Wallace had 15 points, and Elam Shelby netted 12 points for the Hornets.