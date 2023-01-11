It's literally annoying

I'm all for deep-sixing "amazing" and "absolutely" as mentioned in Brenda Looper's column concerning the annual list of banished words compiled by Lake Superior State University. One glaring omission is the overused and misused "literally."

We've all heard it; folks trying to sound intellectual beyond their means use it ad nauseam. I was watching a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game a few years ago when Bally Sports Midwest announcer Jim Edmonds made this statement: "That pitcher is literally throwing darts!"

The phrase caught me mid-gulp, and I literally blew an absolutely amazing amount of beer through my nose.

CHARLIE HUGHES

Farmington

Wrong painting used

While there can be no greater argument in favor of the digital edition of the Democrat-Gazette over the print version than Sunday's reprint of Philip Kennicott's article on Vittore Carpaccio, readers may struggle to match his description of "Saint Augustine in His Study" with the illustration, which is of a different painting entirely ("Saint Augustine's Meditation on the Passion of Christ").

Kennicott's original piece in The Washington Post was graced by a number of examples, among them "Saint Augustine in His Study." Whoever shortened the article for the Democrat-Gazette picked blindly from among these examples and ought to be sentenced to an afternoon at the National Gallery.

MARK CORY

Fayetteville

Keep trash picked up

Rex Nelson is a great asset to the state of Arkansas with his columns on the positive development going on in our state. His recent promotion of expanding the Keep Arkansas Beautiful chapters with increased volunteers statewide is a wonderful idea.

I would like to propose a TV and radio ad campaign along these lines: showing a couple of young men cruising down a country road in a pickup, they notice some trash--i.e., fast food sacks, cups, cans or beer cartons--on the side of the road, they stop and back up, get out and, as they are picking the trash up, a car slows down with several attractive young women who give them an encouraging smile with the background music playing the refrain from a Joe Diffie song, "there's somethin' women like about a pickup man."

It would be catchy, upbeat, and a positive message to the viewers or listeners to take pride in where you live.

RUSSELL HARRISON

Hot Springs Village

What about Jan. 6?

Oh c'mon, editors. Is the placement of a car dealership at Arkansas 10 and Interstate 430 really the most important issue now? Is it possible y'all have no opinions on the complete chaos playing out now that the Republicans narrowly "run" the House of Representatives? That we now have a group of basically 10-20 election-denying nihilists demanding (unearned) power who have no real platform other than destruction of the federal government, enhancing their "brand" and raising lots of money?

No opinion on the final report of the Jan. 6 Committee and its recommendations based on testimony and evidence given by Donald Trump's family, staff and other Republicans to charge Donald Trump with several criminal counts? Nothing at all to say about the transcripts released including the pressure, bribes and job offers to stop Cassidy Hutchinson from telling the truth?

On the sad two-year anniversary of the Trump-led multi-pronged attempts to hold onto power and defy the wishes and votes of the American people to replace him with Joe Biden, I find it quite striking that Arkansas' only daily statewide newspaper simply has no opinion.

I have to wonder, if the Democratic Party carried out any of this, would you still be silent? If the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection/coup and attack on our Capitol had been people of color, would they be treated the same as this "rally that got out of hand"? If Barack Obama or Biden had encouraged an armed crowd using Trump's exact words at the pre-riot rally and then, after fighting to attend, enjoyed watching TV coverage of the horror unfolding, might there have been a column or two written? Just wondering.

I've been a daily reader for well over 50 years and would like to wish Walter Hussman a healthy, happy and well-deserved retirement.

TERRI ELLIOTT

Little Rock