Little Rock City Director Kathy Webb of Ward 3 tapped for two-year term as vice mayor

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors during a meeting on Tuesday voted to name Ward 3 City Director Kathy Webb to a two-year term as vice mayor.

Webb replaces Ward 5 City Director Lance Hines as vice mayor. City board members had elevated Hines to the vice-mayor post on Jan. 5, 2021.

The individual in the ceremonial role presides over city board meetings when the mayor is absent.

Webb is the chief executive officer of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance. She was first elected to the city board in 2014 after serving for three terms in the Arkansas House of Representatives as a Democrat.

She previously served as Little Rock's vice mayor from 2017 to 2019.

Webb was unopposed during her most recent reelection bid in Ward 3, which encompasses the Heights, Hillcrest and a portion of the Arkansas River riverfront.

Her selection on Tuesday followed an executive session meant to allow city board members to discuss the vice-mayor position as well as their colleagues' roles on a series of city boards and commissions.

Tuesday also marked the first meeting of the reconstituted city board following the Jan. 1 inauguration ceremony for the individuals who ran successfully during the November election.

The lone new member of the board is City Director Andrea Hogan Lewis, who was elected to the Ward 6 seat last year, defeating incumbent Doris Wright.