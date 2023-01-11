Little Rock teen facing trial for two homicides gets six-year sentence in federal gun case





A Little Rock teenager facing capital murder charges in connection with a double murder in December 2021 was sentenced to six years in federal prison Tuesday for possession of a machine gun, a sharp upward variance from the guideline sentencing range of 24 to 30 months.

Davyon Roberts, 19, was arrested Dec. 20, 2021, in connection with the murders of two men who were discovered shot to death the previous evening in a stolen Volkswagen Jetta that was parked, with the engine running, near the entrance of Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. Police later determined that the two men, identified as 19-year-old Kenneth West and 20-year-old Justice Moore, both of Little Rock, had been shot during an altercation about 2 miles away, near the intersection of West 36th Street and John Barrow Road.

Roberts is facing two counts of capital murder in Pulaski County Circuit Court in connection with the killings.

A second suspect in the shooting, Davareus Clark, 19, also was charged in connection with the killings and has also been federally indicted on a charge of possession of a machine gun.

Roberts was developed as a suspect in the killings after his blue Ford Crown Victoria was identified as the suspect vehicle at the scene of the shooting. The following day, Little Rock police, acting on a tip, found the car parked in the driveway of the Bryant home of Keaton Jamal McGee, who is a suspect in the April 2021 murder of a Forrest City man. Pulling Roberts over as he left the residence, police found a "Glock switch," -- which converts a Glock pistol to uncontrolled automatic fire -- during a pat-down when it fell from his pants pocket.

Glock switches and drop-in auto sears -- used to convert AR type rifles to automatic fire -- are classified as machine guns and are illegal for most people to own.

McGee and Roberts, along with four other teens, are charged in connection with another shooting at an Otter Creek apartment complex in February 2021 that left a teenage girl wounded with a gunshot wound in her leg.

Roberts is also charged in connection with a July 2021 shootout between himself and Alvictor Denton, 37, following an altercation at Lark Place, where witnesses told police the two men began shooting at one another. Police said bullets hit vehicles and a residence, but that no one was injured in the shooting.

On Tuesday, Roberts, who is being held in state custody, was escorted into the courtroom and seated with his attorney, Latrece Gray with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock. Gray told U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson that Roberts was in a unique situation in that he is facing numerous state charges, which she said hold a high likelihood of conviction and significant prison time for her client. Although Roberts was ordered released on bond after eight days in federal custody on Dec. 29, 2021, he was immediately remanded to state custody on the capital murder charges and has remained jailed ever since.

Gray asked that because the state charges are still pending against Roberts, would Wilson vary downward sharply from the guidelines.

"The evidence is strong against him over in state court," she said. "Because he's looking at so much time in state court, we ask that this court grant him a sentence of time served. ... If the court is concerned Mr. Roberts is not going to spend a day of time, I don't believe that is a legitimate concern."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, however, not only objected to any consideration of a downward variance, but asked Wilson for an upward variance to six years in prison, saying the top end guideline range of 30 months was not sufficient.

"The sentence is fair for someone's first rodeo," the prosecutor said. "But the United States' position is that this is not Mr. Roberts' first rodeo. It's not even his second rodeo."

Eldridge said Roberts' minimal criminal history score was not an accurate reflection of his actions, because none of the cases he is involved in had been adjudicated yet and so were not factored into his criminal history score. But, she said, the sheer fact of Roberts' alleged involvement in three violent crimes involving firearms in less than a year should serve as an indication of the danger he poses to the public.

"Several arrests in the last year are related to gun violence," she said. "When I look at the [sentencing factors] I see a great need for a strong sentence in this case."

Eldridge's contention that 72 months would be more appropriate brought a wave of protests from Roberts' family, who had filled one side of the courtroom.

"Oh, that's ridiculous," exclaimed a woman, drawing a rebuke from the courtroom security officer.

"This is a unique case," Eldridge said. "We have very serious pending charges and no, they aren't convictions, but there is some strong evidence against him in those three cases. ... I don't think the guideline range takes that into account."

She said the primary concern regarding sentencing is public safety.

"He has shown time and time again, after being involved in these acts of violence, he's not afraid to get swept up in another subsequent act of violence," Eldridge said. "I can't say what the state is going to do on the pending cases so, because of that, I have to go forward and ask for a sentence that will provide deterrence, provide punishment and provide the public protection."

A term in prison, she said, could also be a means of providing protection for Roberts as well.

"With all he's been involved in, I have no doubt there's a target on his back, too," Eldridge said. "I'm sure that's why he had a machine gun on him in December, to protect himself from all the other forces at play."

After several minutes considering the matter, Wilson announced the six-year sentence, drawing protests from Roberts' family and an objection from Gray to the upward variance.

"I think it's true we need to protect the public," Wilson said. "If possible, I want to deter others who would do likewise. It appears we've got something of a plague based on the testimony I've heard."

At the announcement of the sentence, several of Roberts' family members began murmuring their displeasure, with one woman angrily noting the youth of the defendant.

"This is ridiculous," the woman said. "He's a baby."

Roberts himself sat without expression as family members called to him as the court security officer began moving people out of the courtroom.



