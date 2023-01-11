LIVE UPDATES: No. 15 Arkansas hosts No. 4 Alabama

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Jordan Walsh, Makhel Mitchell and Makhi Mitchell

Makhel Mitchell is making his first start as a Razorback. He has played eight minutes in SEC games so far.

Tonight is the first AP top-15 matchup in Bud Walton Arena since January 1995, when Arkansas defeated Kentucky 94-92 on Super Bowl Sunday. The Razorbacks have won five straight home games against ranked teams.

The first win in that five-game streak was against Alabama two seasons ago.

No. 15 Arkansas comes into tonight 1-2 in SEC play after losing at Auburn on Saturday. Black, putting up 12 points and 5.7 rebounds in conference, scored a game-high 23 points in the loss on 5 of 11 from the floor and 13 of 16 at the free throw line.

Ricky Council, coming off the bench tonight, is averaging 17.3 points per game in league play, but is shooting 32.7% from the floor. He is, though, the lone Arkansas player with more than three made three-pointers against conference opponents.

Walsh and Makhi Mitchell are tied for the team lead in league-only games in rebounding at 8.7 per outing.

For the season, the Razorbacks are No. 9 in the country in defensive efficiency, allowing 88.9 points per 100 possessions. And in SEC games, they are No. 1 in defensive rebound rate.

Keeping Alabama off the glass tonight will be a big key. It is No. 30 nationally in offensive rebound rate.

Alabama’s starters: Brandon Miller, Mark Sears, Jaden Bradley, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako

Miller, an AAU teammate of Nick Smith while in high school, is the player to watch for the Crimson Tide.

The 6-9 wing is shooting 43.5% from three-point range and is currently No. 9 in the KenPom player of year rankings. In three SEC games so far, he is shooting 50% from the floor and 40.9% from deep.

Miller scored 36 points in Alabama’s last loss, which came against Gonzaga in mid-December in Birmingham, Ala.

Sears is also a great perimeter threat, hitting 41.9% of his 86 three-point attempts in 15 games. He is putting up 17.3 points per game in the league, and had six steals in the team’s win over Kentucky on Saturday.

Bediako is one of the nation’s best shot blockers. According to KenPom data, he is 46th in the country with a block rate of 8.5%, and that figure is 11.1% in SEC games.

Alabama is 11th in the country in defensive efficiency and has the nation’s No. 2 two-point defense. Opponents have made just 42.0% of their shots inside the arc against the Tide this season.