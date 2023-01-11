Man dies after stabbing at Springdale hotel; suspect arrested

SPRINGDALE -- A woman was arrested Tuesday in the fatal stabbing of a man at a Springdale motel a day earlier.

Mammi Ejmi, 18, turned herself in to police around noon Tuesday, according to Capt. Jeff Taylor with the Springdale Police Department. She was interviewed and then arrested on a first-degree murder charge and taken to the Washington County jail.

Officers were called to the WoodSpring Suites at 4397 Dixie Industrial Drive, Room 409, around 5 p.m. Monday after receiving a 911 call saying a man had been stabbed, according to a news release from Taylor.

Officers found a man, later identified as 40-year-old Joshua Garcia, who had been stabbed in the chest. Garcia was taken to a hospital where he died, according to the release.

Police said Make Lanje, 42, was in the room when officers arrived, and she was taken to the Police Department for questioning. After questioning Lanje, investigators identified Ejmi as a suspect.

Lanje was arrested on a charge of tampering with physical evidence, a felony, police said.

The three people involved all knew each other, police said. They described the stabbing as an isolated incident. No other information was released on Tuesday.



